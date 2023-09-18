MeToo Knives Out for Russell Brand as Anonymous Rape Allegations Fly in Corporate State Media

In what’s surely another wild coincidence, a critic of the multinational, neoliberal corporate state has been publicly accused by anonymous women of rape, sexual assault, grooming, and other sordid crimes and indiscretions.

Via The Times (UK) (emphasis added):

The findings come from a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand denied the allegations and said his relationships have all been consensual.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013 , while he was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and then an actor in Hollywood films. Others have made a range of accusations about Brand’s controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

All four women have remained safely ensconced, shielded from public scrutiny, behind the veil of anonymity while they allege crimes that supposedly occurred as late as 17 years ago.

Furthermore, per the newspaper’s reporting, they only disclosed these alleged crimes upon prodding by reporters, who poured combined hundreds of hours into hunting down these allegations, and explicitly because of his “newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer.”

Continuing:

All said they felt ready to speak only after being approached by reporters. Several said they felt compelled to do so given Brand’s newfound prominence as an online wellness influencer, with millions of followers on YouTube and other sites. The others have accused him of physical and emotional abuse, sexual harassment and bullying. Most of the women, who do not know each other, have chosen to remain anonymous… Over the past few years, reporters have interviewed hundreds of sources who knew or worked with Brand: ex-girlfriends and their friends and family, comedians and other celebrities, people who worked with him on radio and TV, and senior staff at the BBC, Channel 4 and other media organisations. Along with these interviews reporters have seen private emails and text messages, submitted freedom of information requests, viewed medical and therapists’ notes, scrutinised Brand’s books and interviews, and watched and listened to hundreds of hours of his shows on the BBC, Channel 4 and YouTube to corroborate allegations.

Imagine that you are a worldwide celebrity and that investigators with effectively limitless resources went back decades into your life in search of someone, anyone willing to make claims of criminality on your part. How hard would it be with four n’er-do-wells with an axe of some variety to grind against you? People lie all the time.

Imagine, as well, if the corporate state media poured as much time and effort into uncovering, for instance, the origins of the Wuhan flu, or the adverse effects of the so-called COVID “vaccines,” or Epstein’s client list, or any number of actual issues of public import instead of waging information warfare against their political opponents on behalf of the multinational corporate state.

Why anyone of rational mind would lend any credibility to behind-closed-doors testimony of anonymous rape accusers is beyond me — much less anonymous individuals who are alleging rapes for the first time publicly that are said to have occurred decades ago. The Salem Witch Trials were fairer.

How does a man defend himself from anonymous, decades-old rape allegations?

Of course, the lack of a viable defense may be just the point of the exercise, no?