Texas Church Recites Pro-Drag LGBTQ Pledge, a Betrayal of Biblical Principles

A church congregation in Texas was caught on video reciting a radical pro-LGBTQ pledge or pseudo-creed as drag queens crowded the altar before them.

Texas Family Project tweeted a video Sept. 18 inside a church in Texas, Dallas’s Cathedral of Hope, where congregants recited a sort of pledge to promote LGBTQ nonsense as drag queens crowded the altar. According to Texas Family Project, the church hosted the “anti-Christian hate group of drag queens” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who have caused extensive controversy. This sick group of drag queens, who dress up as perverted caricatures of Catholic nuns, host “Hunky Jesus” festivals featuring pole-dancing on a cross, and one of their members was recently arrested for masturbating in public. What church would host these creeps? A church that is largely LGBTQ; namely, the Cathedral of Hope.

This is the same group that takes part in “Hunky Jesus” festivals, which aim to degrade, mock, and desecrate the Christian faith. pic.twitter.com/ECpKWetAbk — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) September 19, 2023

The Cathedral of Hope congregants can be heard saying in part in the video, “We commit ourselves to be people of faith who stand for justice, proclaim love, and defend the rights of all people.” The minister then talks about how everyone is made in God’s image, which the congregation calls LGBTQ “divine diversity.” Everyone is made in God’s image, but humans can choose to sin and mar that image. Being created by God doesn’t mean that everything we do or want is good.

“Drag queens are often targets of hate and violence, but we know that they are powerful and resilient,” the female minister announces. “We honor their strength and we pledge to be allies to the drag community, recognizing their full humanity and their incredible contributions to the world,” the congregation replies dutifully. Like what? Grooming kids and indulging in sexual perversion on stage?

One minister asserted that the “religious right” has “hijacked” family values and Christianity. “For too long we have denied the full expression of God’s loving diversity,” the minister blathered (note: the word “sun” below is a typo for “sin”).

“Love the sinner, hate the sun is an absolute contrary to the ways of Jesus” This “Pastor” goes on to claim that Christianity and family values have been hijacked by the religious right. pic.twitter.com/gNPkYlXLVn — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) September 18, 2023

As I have noted before, any Christian who truly loves his fellow humans will do everything he can, in charity, to turn them from a sinful lifestyle that could send them to hell. That is certainly what Jesus did. He ate and drank with sinners, but always called them to repentance. His healings or interventions twice end with the command, “Go and sin no more” (John 5:14, 8:11). In fact, when Jesus heals the man with palsy or paralysis (Luke 5:18-26, Mark 2:1-12), He forgives the man’s sins before healing him. Spiritual health is far more important than physical health or material pleasure. Affirming perversion isn’t loving or merciful, it’s complicity in someone’s damnation. That’s not my opinion, but is in fact what the Bible teaches.

There are multiple explicit condemnations of homosexuality and sexual perversion in the Bible, especially from St. Paul (see Romans 1:25-27, 32). Leviticus 18:22 says, “You shall not lie with a male as with a woman; it is an abomination.” Genesis 19 describes how Sodom and Gomorrah are destroyed for the sin of homosexuality—read my previous piece for more details.

One place where St. Paul addresses homosexuality is in the First Letter to the Corinthians, when he says that those who practice certain sins cannot be part of the kingdom of God:

Do not err: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor the effeminate, nor liers with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor railers, nor extortioners, shall possess the kingdom of God. —1 Corinthians 6:9-10

This translation is accurate but can be a little confusing. To be clearer, the original Greek word being translated here as “liers with mankind,” ἀρσενοκοῖται, means literally “men engaged in sexual activity with the same sex.” So it would be equally accurate to translate ἀρσενοκοῖται as “homosexuals.”

Finally, the Old Testament makes it very clear that there are two sexes, not 700+ “genders.” The reality of male and female is based in the biology given by God, so it is wrong to mutilate oneself to try and alter that biological reality. It is also wrong to do sexualized cross-dressing as drag queens do.

And [God] said: Let us make man to our image and likeness: and let him have dominion over the fishes of the sea, and the fowls of the air, and the beasts, and the whole earth, and every creeping creature that moveth upon the earth. And God created man to his own image: to the image of God he created him: male and female he created them. And God blessed them, saying: Increase and multiply, and fill the earth, and subdue it, and rule over the fishes of the sea, and the fowls of the air, and all living creatures that move upon the earth. —Genesis 1:26-28

God looked at Creation and saw that it was good (see Gen. 1); but to violate or mock or try to alter nature is a sin. That’s exactly what drag queens do. They make a mockery of biological sex and nature. Ministers should not be placing these disturbed drag performers in front of the congregation and praising them. Instead, drag queens should, in all charity, be called to repentance and harmony with God-given nature.

Churches need to return to practicing and preaching Biblical principles, not being woke leftist activists.