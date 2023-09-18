Culture

'Unwoke' Free-for-All #51: Dem Cities Are Facing Some Blue Consequences

By Stephen Kruiser 11:18 PM on September 18, 2023
'Unwoke' Free-for-All #51: Dem Cities Are Facing Some Blue Consequences
Townhall Media

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Some of America’s bluest cities have seen an exodus of not only residents, but businesses as well.

via GIPHY

Kevin and I just happened to be having a quick conversation about how bleak things are in San Francisco and we decided it would be worth exploring here on the podcast. Kevin is from Detroit, a Democrat-dominated city that long ago went to seed, so he has some experience with urban decay.

We were mostly sober for this episode.

I think.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Tags: UNWOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Trending
Editor's Choice