'Unwoke' Free-for-All #51: Dem Cities Are Facing Some Blue Consequences

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke All-Access section of our podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Some of America’s bluest cities have seen an exodus of not only residents, but businesses as well.

via GIPHY

Kevin and I just happened to be having a quick conversation about how bleak things are in San Francisco and we decided it would be worth exploring here on the podcast. Kevin is from Detroit, a Democrat-dominated city that long ago went to seed, so he has some experience with urban decay.

We were mostly sober for this episode.

I think.

Enjoy!

If you’d like to take a ride on Brokeback the Magic Mescaline Pony and join us on the other side, you can subscribe to VIP here. Use the promo code UNWOKE to receive a 25% discount.