While Using Drag Queens for Recruitment, Woke General Milley Hotly Denies That Military Is Woke

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark “Thoroughly Modern” Milley, who apparently wears a medal on his chest for every military disaster he’s overseen, bristles at claims that on his watch, the U.S. military has become woke, soft, and distracted from its actual purpose. The uber-woke general claims that he’s “not even sure what that word truly means” — that is, “woke” — and that the United States military is fearsome, powerful, and ready for anything. And it’s true, as long as the Chinese or Russians send an army of drag queens to confront us.

Milley insisted Sunday that “what I see is a military that’s exceptionally strong. It’s powerful; it’s ready. In fact, our readiness rates, the way we measure readiness, is better now than they’ve been in years.” This could be true, but how exactly do Milley and his woke henchmen measure readiness? After all, this is the same Milley who claimed that the Biden regime’s catastrophically botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that “there was an extensive amount of planning in this.”

If the withdrawal from Afghanistan took an extensive amount of planning, then for all we know, Milley could be measuring readiness by the number of drag queens featured in military recruitment videos. Milley could define readiness by the depth of the military’s understanding of “white rage,” as he told Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) in June 2021 while explaining his study of the bogus Jan. 6 “insurrection.” Milley declared: “I want to understand white rage, and I’m white, and I want to understand it. So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out.”

Evidently hoping that no one to whom he was speaking knew about the navy’s drag queen recruiter or his own previous remarks about “white rage” and the “insurrection,” Milley on Sunday claimed that “this military is a lot of things, but woke, it’s not. So I take exception to that. I think that people say those things for reasons that are their own reasons, but it’s not true. It’s not accurate. It’s not a broad-brush description of the U.S. military as it exists today.” It isn’t? Really?

Milley’s words would carry a great deal more weight were it not for the mountain of evidence that Milley’s military is far more interested in pushing the left’s insane social agenda than it is in actually winning wars. The lack of preparation for the withdrawal from Afghanistan was the biggest indication of this wrongheadedness, but there are plenty of others.

Most of them revolve around pushing the left’s fascination with depravity and perversion upon the military. In the summer of 2022, Joint Base Langley-Eustis (JBLE)’s first “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Summer Festival,” featured (what else), a drag show. The festival, according to the Daily Wire, featured “a series of performances and speeches, including a poem on ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ and a drag show by Joshua Kelley, who performs under the moniker Harpy Daniels.” Harpy is the navy brass’ favorite sailor; he is also the drag queen they’ve decided to make the star of their recruitment videos.

Related: Woke Gen. Milley Takes a Victory Lap Over Afghanistan Disaster

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pointed out the obvious when he noted during one of his presidential campaign addresses that the military has been “infected by the woke mind virus,” and that the consequences of this couldn’t be more serious: “This is changing the character of the military, it’s changing the culture of our services, and it’s creating a situation in which great warriors have been driven away and recruiting is at an all-time low.”

That’s right. And that’s the military that Milley insists is exceptionally strong, powerful, and ready. Is the man stupid? No, he’s just woke. As far as Milley is concerned, the military is exceptionally strong, powerful, and ready because it’s gay-friendly, obsessed with drag queens, hostile to patriots, multiply vaccinated, and compliant in every other possible way with the left’s social agenda.

That agenda has nothing whatsoever to do with defending the country against its enemies, and so that simply isn’t a concern for Thoroughly Modern Milley and his woke cohorts. They have lived all their lives in a world in which America didn’t face serious military threats. This has rendered them complacent and willing to take risks with the military that no prudent or patriotic officer would even have considered. They assume there will be no consequences for their doing this. And we can only hope they’re right.