The Morning Briefing: Surprise—Joe Biden Was His Idiot Son's Calling Card and Closer

It’s difficult to remember a time when Joe Biden was functional enough to be an integral part of anyone’s plans. OK, I mean when he was willingly an integral part of anyone’s important plans. The drooling puppet who is masquerading as the President of the United States is obviously a key component to the agenda of the commie cabal that’s controlling his empty head, he’s just not aware of it.

If one takes a close look at Joey Scranton’s boy Hunter, it doesn’t take long to figure out that the kid wasn’t headed for anywhere but a taxpayer funded state hoosegow if he didn’t have a famous and connected daddy. The notion that the coked-out mess that is Hunter Biden was taking breaks from his hookers long enough to set up a criminal grift scheme on his own is laughable.

While most people consider the job of Vice President of the United States of America to be largely ceremonial — a Plan B if something happens to the president — it turns out that Joe Biden was using his time as Big Number Two behind His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama to help his baby boy bring in money from foreign nationals of questionable repute.

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have long denied Joe’s involvement in any of this. They’ve also been pretending that Hunter Biden is a decent human being, so there’s that.

That story really began to unravel on Monday. Matt covered it for us:

During a closed-door hearing on Monday, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer reportedly confirmed to the House Oversight Committee that Joe Biden participated in over twenty calls with Hunter Biden and his foreign business partners — contradicting repeated denials from Joe Biden and the White House.

Matt goes onto describe the pathetic Dem spin on this, which was something like, “Hey, he talks to his dad a lot and just likes to put him on the phone.”

Nothing to see here. Move along, rubes.

Not surprisingly, Republicans on the Oversight Committee had a different interpretation of Archer’s appearance:

However, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) heard things much differently. She told The Daily Mail that Archer, who served on the board of Burisma with Hunter Biden, said, “the Bidens were in the actual business of influence peddling.” “We have Devon Archer coming out and telling the truth that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden spoke over 20 times about his business deals — not about the weather, not about what was for lunch — about his business deals,” she said. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) revealed that Archer testified that Hunter was only on the Ukrainian energy firm board because of the Biden family “brand” and that Joe Biden added “value.”

The Bidens have thus far been quite financially successful for a bunch of people who have never had real jobs. They are not, however, as slick as Bill and Hillary Clinton when it comes to wrapping their underhanded dealings in layer upon layer of plausible deniability. Yes, the cabal running Joe Biden’s pudding brain has been flexing the might of federal law enforcement to intimidate Biden’s political foes, but at least none of them have been unfortunately “suicided” in the Clinton fashion.

I’m far too jaded and skeptical to think that the Archer revelations are enough to bring about a “walls closing in” scenario for President LOLEightyonemillion and his delinquent son. The walls may at least be amenable to shifting a bit after this. That doesn’t change the fact that Democrats haven’t had to face real consequences for their actions in anyone’s recent memory.

Yes, the Bidens are sleazy and corrupt. Those of us who have been paying attention to most of Joe Biden’s career have always known that he’s kind of a scumbag.

That hasn’t seemed to hold him back.

