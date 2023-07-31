NOW Is Joe Biden Finished?

Hunter Biden’s former business partner testified in a closed-door hearing with the House Oversight Committee on Monday, and, as expected, exposed Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals.

Joe Biden has long denied having any contact with his son about his foreign business deals. “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period,” Biden claimed in 2019.

He even insisted that he never discussed Hunter’s foreign business deals to avoid the appearance of impropriety. “I don’t discuss business with my son, and — because I don’t discuss things with my son or my family because I don’t want to have any knowledge of any — I don’t want to be accused of ‘well you talked with your son, or you talked with your whomever,’” Biden claimed while running for president in 2020.

Joe Biden repeatedly lied when he said he “never” talked to Hunter about his foreign business dealings. Now we know that Biden met with AT LEAST 14 of Hunter’s business associates. pic.twitter.com/dsgnpKDquI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2022

Because the hearing was closed, we don’t know exactly what Archer said. A transcript will reportedly be available later this week, but according to Republicans who participated in the hearing, the testimony was damning. Archer reportedly told the committee that “the Bidens were in the actual business of influence peddling,” and that Joe Biden spoke dozens of times with Hunter Biden and his business associates about their deals.

In light of this damning testimony, it seems like Biden’s goose is cooked, doesn’t it? His years of denying any contact with Hunter were clearly lies, and Republicans are certainly going to see this testimony as more fuel for impeachment. And frankly, how can Democrats deny that Biden has been lying about his contacts with Hunter?

Pfft, well, that’s the thing. They can’t, and it looks like they won’t even try to. But that’s not going to stop them from defending the indefensible. They’re just going to rewrite history and hope nobody notices.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) went so far as to deny that Joe Biden ever said he never spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates. “He never said that he has never spoken to anyone,” Goldman claimed to the media after the hearing. “He said that he had nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s business dealings. If he says hello to someone that he sees his son with — what is he supposed to say? ‘Hi, son. Oh, no, I’m not gonna say hello to the other people at the table’ or the other people on the phone. It’s kind of a preposterous premise to think that a father should not say hello to people that the son is at dinner with, and that is literally all the evidence is.”

Rep. @danielsgoldman: "Preposterous premise" to say Joe Biden shouldn't be talking w/ Hunter's business associates pic.twitter.com/QtL4XZflBt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2023

For Goldman to insist that Joe Biden never claimed he didn’t speak with Hunter’s business associates is absurd, and we obviously have the receipts proving otherwise. Joe Biden claimed zero contact, repeatedly. He was lying. Why would he lie if not to protect himself from accusations of influence-peddling? Why only change the story after the evidence makes it impossible to deny? The story has literally gone from “Joe Biden never spoke with his son’s business partners” to “How you could expect him not to?”

This is how Democrats will defend Joe Biden and try to turn the GOP into the enemy if they impeach him. We’re supposed to just pretend that Biden never denied talking with Hunter about his business dealings, and figure that more than twenty times, Hunter just called him up while he was having dinner with his associates to talk about the weather while Joe was vice president. Because that’s normal?

No one will buy that.

The question is, will it even get to impeachment? Former Trump advisor Michael Caputo doesn’t seem to think so. “Joe Biden will not be the Democrat nominee for President in 2024,” he predicted on Twitter. “Hunter Biden will be the reason.”

Democrats will defend Biden until the end, but even they have to know that Archer’s testimony and the evidence discovered by the House Oversight Committee are so damning that Biden’s in serious trouble.

If Caputo is right, it won’t take long for Democrats to privately pressure Biden to end his campaign. The only question is, just how stubborn will Biden and his team be?