Joe Biden: Sexy, Sexy Beast

Presidentish Joe Biden went to the beach this weekend and blew up Twitter. Or X or whatever we’re supposed to call it now.

Biden is back at his Rehoboth, Del. beach home for a 10-day vacation and, like anybody, decided to soak up some rays. Lest anyone think I’m making fun of how our aged POTUS looks in his beach gear, nothing could be further from the truth. Skinny as I’ve always been, my chances of looking as good as he does at 81 are pretty slim — pun only somewhat intended.

But there’s the reluctant admission that, yes, time does come for us all and then there’s… this bit of cringeworthy obsequiousness:

Backwards hat, aviators, and relaxation. Joe Biden is pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/JIS3ZmCkdq — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2023

“Backwards hat, aviators, and relaxation. Joe Biden is pretty cool.”

Harry Sisson, age 20 and with every bit of wisdom you’d expect at his age, is one of those inexplicably internet-famous lefties like JoJoFromJerz — Jerzy-a-JoJo? JoJoGadget? Whatever! — who read like such a cheap parody of what lefties think they ought to sound like that they’re always good for a few laughs.

Or maybe they’re chatbots. You’ll never convince me that Sisson is an actual person, not with tweets like this one:

Wow. What an amazing photo of Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s powerful and inspiring. She’s constantly working for the American people. I’m so proud that’s she’s our VP! pic.twitter.com/jNMMqpJDb6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2023

I’ve written here at VodkaPundit before that, no matter what prompts you give to ChatGPT or other assorted large language models, the result always — always! — sounds like something written by a reasonably intelligent and boringly earnest 10th grader. Or like Harry Sisson, take your pick. That’s a difference without distinction, as we used to say in debate club.

If we’re defining “cool” as “stuff guys my age wore back in the mid-’90s trying to look cool but, in retrospect, we all looked pretty douchey.”

You can imagine the reactions to Sisson proclamation in his beach getup but why would you when I’ve collected the best of them for you right here?

Let’s get to it.

You must be taking some rips off his bong, so to speak, if you think that decrepit look is cool. pic.twitter.com/e3eT8ZkJ6a — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 31, 2023

Most of the replies were things like barf emojis, gifs, or oh-so-appropriate memes like the clasic with Barbie asking, “Is it crack? Is that what you smoke? You smoke crack?” But I’m sharing only the replies that went the extra mile to entertain us.

Some, however, were just disturbing.

Really disturbing.

Did he let you feel the hair on his legs while he sniffed your ears? pic.twitter.com/LZ7D1NAYbM — 🇺🇸Real Turkey🇺🇸 (@Paleoturkey) July 31, 2023

Others were from folks with either too much time on their hands, a cruel imagination, or both.

Sorry-not-sorry about the earworm.

And finally…

I added the black bar to Hunter Biden because I respect you too much, gentle reader, to inflict any more of him on you than I absolutely must.

Most of us here grew up believing that whether a president was Republican or Democrat, we were supposed to respect the dignity of the office. I think we can agree that notion was pretty well trashed by Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky, and a cigar. And now, over and over again, by our embarrassingly senescent, hair-sniffing criminal-in-chief.

So it helps to have the occasional remember of an older president who knew how to look the part, even when he was on vacation.

Mister, we could use a man like Ronald Reagan again.

