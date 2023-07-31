John Kerry Wants You Dead (and Several Billion Other People, Too)

Video resurfaced today of John Kerry — Presidentish Joe Biden’s United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate — calling for a huge crackdown on agriculture emissions.

“Agriculture contributes about 33% of all the emissions of the world,” Kerry told audience members at the Aim for Climate summit last May. “And we can’t get to net zero — we don’t get this job done — unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.”

Let’s put this very simply: reducing agriculture emissions by a substantial amount means substantially reducing the amount of food produced, and that means a substantial reduction in the human population.

Sure, there will be — already is, actually — plenty of happy talk about converting farm machinery to electric, but that talk is merely an opiate to keep the masses complacent while their future is taken away.

Transportation — that’s cars, buses, airplanes, and the semi trucks that deliver the food — accounts for 20-24% of global emissions. The Global Left’s “green energy transition” is supposed to reduce that to zero, using a combination of carrots (subsidies, tax credits) and sticks (mandates, phase-outs). But no less than Toyota’s then-CEO, Akio Toyoda, warned in 2020 that electricity production would have to be increased dramatically to switch to electric vehicles.

Toyoda also tried to be realistic about what such a change would entail: “The more EVs we build, the worse carbon dioxide gets… When politicians are out there saying, ‘Let’s get rid of all cars using gasoline,’ do they understand this?” Earlier this year, Toyoda was basically hounded out of his job due to his resistance to fully committing his company to an all-electric lineup.

No less an authority on EVs than Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, warned in 2021 that “If we shift all transport to electric then electricity demand approximately doubles… this is going to create a lot of challenges with the grid.” He doubled down on that warning in recent weeks, urging at a conference in Austin last month that “I can’t emphasize enough: we need more electricity.”

“However much electricity you think you need, more than that is needed,” said Musk.

If the Left were serious about transitioning us to EVs, they’d be building nuclear power plants all over the place. Instead, they’re cajoling us (and eventually forcing us) into EVs that they know damn well will by necessity have their use rationed.

The Left has been trying for decades to get Americans to give up our cars, and through Global Boiling (or whatever they’re calling it this week) and increasingly aggressive Democrat lawmakers, they might finally get their wish. Between the increased expense of EVs, the lack of resale value (and driving distance) of used models, and the simple lack of electricity to power all of them, one thing is clear: unless conservatives go on the offensive against the Global Left’s authoritarianism, there will be far fewer cars on America’s roads.

The freedom we grew up with — to fill up the tank and just go — will be unknown to future generations if the Global Left gets its way.

My grandkids will be free to take the bus. Assuming it’s charged.

What all this has to do with agriculture, and the mechanization that has allowed the world to feed more than seven billion people, is very simple. If we aren’t allowed to produce enough electricity to convert transportation (20-24% of emissions, remember) to electric vehicles, how are we ever going to convert all of our farm equipment (26-33% of emissions), too?

We aren’t. We can’t. Specifically, we won’t be allowed to produce all that electricity — by the very same people, like John Kerry, who insist that we make ourselves totally dependent upon it.

Populations in most of the Western world are already shrinking. The United States is an exception, but that’s in large part because of immigration. The Global Left will force even more couples to have fewer children due to rising food prices caused by the policies pushed by Kerry and others. In the Third World, I suspect they’ll be reduced once more to famine.

By design.

But, hey, John Kerry’s servants can’t make him an omelet without breaking a few billion eggs.

