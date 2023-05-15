The Morning Briefing: White Democrats Like Joe Biden Are the Real Racists in America

Top O’ the Briefing

Kinda/Sorta President Joe Biden and his Democrat hordes are forever portraying themselves as the champions of racial justice. In reality, they’re all hiding Klan hoods in their back pockets.

President LOLEightyonemillion spoke to a Black audience this past weekend and did his level leftist best to pretend that he was down with the struggle. Rick covered it for us:

Biden gave the commencement address to the historically black college of Howard University on Saturday and turned on the pander up to “10” in his bid to win over his audience. Biden discussed racism an”d said that hatred “never goes away” and only “hides under the rocks.” “A vivid demonstration when it comes to race in America, hope doesn’t travel alone. It’s shadowed by fear, by violence, and by hate,” he said.

In the Democrat fever dream, race relations in America are firmly rooted in 1958. In reality, the United States of America has had a two-term Black president and, presently, a Black vice-president.

We’re obviously not doing the #RAAAAAAAACISM very well.

The leftist “white supremacy” tale is not only utter garbage, it’s destructive. It’s the primary component of the Democrats’ concerted effort to disenfranchise Republican voters. If they can portray everyone on the right as racist, they can scare all of the minority voters in America and make them vote for the party that pretends to care.

The real racism in America is occurring on the left. Democrats pay lip service to minority needs and reap the benefits. It is a strategy that has mostly worked for years. Donald Trump shook things up by bringing the Hispanic vote over to the Right, and that made the leftist “ALL REPUBLICANS ARE RACIST!” crowd really lose it.

Democrats treat minority voters like tokens to be used come election time. They enjoy the electoral bounty they reap from pretending to care. They also live in absolute terror of the day when minority voters realize that they’ve been had.

Joe Biden is the real racist here. He sees minorities as electoral tools. He’s been grifting for decades off of their stupidity.

No doubt I will be called a racist for saying that.

I prefer “realist.”

