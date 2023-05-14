‘The Most Important Person’: A Celebration of Mothers

Today is Mothers’ Day. József Cardinal Mindszenty once said, “The Most Important Person on earth is a mother.” To all the mothers, grandmothers, and aunts, to all maternal mentors and mothers both biological and spiritual, thank you. I can truly say in the words of Abraham Lincoln, “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”

Today, I would like to share a few quotes celebrating mothers and all they do for the world.

”The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother.” —St. Therese of Lisieux

“A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.” —Washington Irving

“My mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual, and physical education I received from her.” —George Washington

“Her children rose up and called her blessed: her husband, and he praised her.” —Proverbs 31:28 (RHE)

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness, and children sleep soundly in them.” —Victor Hugo

“If I have done anything in life worth attention, I feel sure that I inherited the disposition from my mother.” —Booker T. Washington

“The Most Important Person on earth is a mother. She cannot claim the honour of having built Notre Dame Cathedral. She need not. She has built something more magnificent than any cathedral — a dwelling for an immortal soul, the tiny perfection of her baby’s body.” —József Cardinal Mindszenty

”Look at the mothers who truly love their children: how many sacrifices they make for them. They are ready for everything, even to give their own blood so that their babies grow up good, healthy, and strong.” —St. Gianna Beretta Molla

”The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” —Honoré de Balzac

“Men are what their mothers made them.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Do not be troubled or weighed down with grief. Do not fear any illness or vexation, anxiety, or pain. Am I not here who am your Mother?” —Our Lady of Guadalupe

“My doctor told me I would never walk again. My mother told me I would. I believed my mother.” —Wilma Rudolph

“In the Heavens above, the angels, whispering to one another, can find, among their burning terms of love, none so devotional as that of ‘Mother.’” —Edgar Allan Poe

Happy Mothers’ Day!