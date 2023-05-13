The New Twitter CEO and the ‘Great Reset’

As Luke Skywalker said in Star Wars, “I have a very bad feeling about this.” Elon Musk announced NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino as the new Twitter CEO. Yaccarino’s ties have led many to question Musk’s supposed commitment to free speech, especially since Yaccarino works for the openly pro-censorship World Economic Forum (WEF). Is Musk really committed to free speech? And how dangerous is it for Yaccarino to head Twitter, since WEF openly pushes “The Great Reset” for a world where you “own nothing, [and] have no privacy”?

PJ Media’s Ben Bartee explained yesterday why Yaccarino’s work with both NBCUniversal and WEF is so concerning as she becomes Twitter CEO.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Billboard Chris responded to Elon Musk to cite an interview where Yaccarino seemed to support censorship:

During her interview with you, she was most excited about your initiative to limit reach of tweets which are deemed hateful. “Freedom of speech, not freedom of reach.” In fact, that was her main selling point to the advertising exes in the audience, as she kept coming back to it. She went on to chastise you twice for tweeting after 3am, because people are concerned about that sort of behaviour. What? She also wanted advertising execs to be part of an influence council within Twitter. She‘a not here to improve the user experience. She wants Twitter to be a ‘safe space.’ She represents advertisers, and her natural inclination is to limit speech, and pander to those who push woke ideology on the world. You will have to watch her like a hawk. She was also thrilled to spend $100,000,000 on social justice initiatives while at NBC, and forwarded government authoritarian propaganda that the way back to a normal life was to “wear your mask!” No doubt she’ll bring in advertising revenue in the short term, but she’s a long-term mistake.

Only time will tell if Yaccarino is a long-term mistake, but there is evidence to support Billboard Chris’s argument.

The World Economic Forum launched the globalist, dystopian “Great Reset.” WEF also partners with at least 47 entities controlled by the genocidal Chinese Communist Party, including five outright owned by the CCP (Elon Musk is also deeply invested in China, and panders to the CCP).

And, back in 2016, WEF published a piece describing the world it aims to create, titled, “Welcome To 2030: I Own Nothing, Have No Privacy And Life Has Never Been Better.” That piece openly admits, “Once in a while I get annoyed about the fact that I have no real privacy. Nowhere I can go and not be registered. I know that, somewhere, everything I do, think and dream of is recorded. I just hope that nobody will use it against me.” This is the organization with which Yaccarino works. That’s disturbing.

Linda Yaccarino’s profile is on WEF’s website, though the profile doesn’t say what she does for WEF specifically. The profile has not yet been updated with her new role as Twitter CEO.

Chairman, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal, oversees all market strategy and advertising revenue for the company totalling nearly $10 billion. Since joining NBCU in 2011, has transformed the advertising division, leading over 1,400 employees and setting the standard for the entire industry. Throughout career, has helped numerous organizations navigate increasingly competitive and disruptive circumstances and find innovative, sustainable, winning positions. A visionary leader, has envisioned and executed company- and industry-level transformation. On several for-profit and non-profit boards, including Ascena Retail Group, Hulu, Ad Council, Open AP, Mobile Marketing Association, ACLD and The Female Quotient. Also part of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition.

The president referred to in the last sentence is Donald Trump. But that’s not Yaccarino’s only presidential tie. The Washington Post reports, “Yaccarino also partnered with the Biden White House in 2021 to create a coronavirus vaccine campaign featuring Pope Francis.” COVID-19 debates are some of the most censored content online, as the Twitter Files illustrated. Will Yaccarino continue that trend on Twitter?

Yaccarino’s LinkedIn profile states that she received the “Inclusive Leader Award” from GlobalMindED, and clarifies her WEF roles. Heading the “Organizations” she works with is World Economic Forum:

Yaccarino is the Chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work and sits on the WEF’s Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee. She is also highly engaged with the Value in Media initiative.

The “Value in Media” initiative is described by WEF as “an ongoing exploration of how production, distribution, and consumption are changing in the media and entertainment industry,” whatever that means. Its partners include NBCUniversal, which explains Yaccarino’s involvement.

WEF’s website further includes a section on its “Future of Work” initiatives, though it is not clear if the initiatives currently exist under a separate task force within WEF. These include “Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality (PGLE)” (a link that now leads to an error message), and “Closing the Gender Gap Accelerators” (also removed from WEF’s website). PGLE still exists but under WEF’s “Centre for the New Economy and Society.” The WEF “Gender Parity Accelerators” also seems to be still in existence, though perhaps not under the Future of Work task force.

The Future of Work section includes a piece entitled “The renewable energy transition is creating a green jobs boom.” WEF supports climate alarmist dogmatism and “green” energy, even though climate alarmists have been wrong for 50 years and “green” energy is actually toxic, inefficient, and unprofitable.

All of this is to say that the woman who headed up this “Future of Work” task force (Yaccarino) seems all in on wokeness.

Finally, when announcing a June 2020 white paper regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, WEF said, “The Forum’s Platform for Shaping the Future of Media, Entertainment, and Culture, has convened C-level executives from the Media ecosystem to identify leading responses to the crisis in the short term, and help build back better in the mid to long term.” It is not clear if the Platform still exists, or whether Yaccarino will continue to work with WEF after taking her new role at Twitter.

Thus Elon Musk’s new Twitter CEO worked for two highly corrupt and woke organizations — NBCUniversal and WEF — and has expressed support for the suppression of free speech, not to mention at least one initiative she did with the Biden administration. It’s a small world after all.