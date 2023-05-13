DeSantis Promotes Legal Defense Fund for Hero Marine Charged in Jordan Neely Case

This week, the notoriously weak-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg decided to charge Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old Marine veteran, for his role in subduing a deranged homeless man, Jordan Neely, who was threatening to push passengers onto the tracks. Penny was one of three good samaritans who helped subdue Neely, and he can be seen in the video footage of the incident keeping a chokehold on Neely.

While most people would consider Penny a hero for stepping in to keep his fellow citizens safe from a man who was clearly out of his mind, the race hustlers on the left saw another opportunity to inflame racial tensions by protesting the death of Neely — a career criminal with over 40 prior arrests for various offenses, including drug-related charges, disorderly conduct, and fare evasion. At the time of his death, Neely had an outstanding warrant for assaulting a 67-year-old woman.

On May 1, at the Broadway-Lafayette Street station, witnesses reported that Jordan Neely was acting aggressively toward other passengers on a train. Multiple witnesses came forward to state that Neely had made repeated attempts to push people onto subway tracks. There is no doubt that Penny is a hero, and it is widely believed that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is charging Penny due to public pressure.

A legal defense fund has been set up by the law firm representing Penny, Raiser & Kenniff, P.C. The attorneys set up the page on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.

Daniel Penny is, a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died. Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.

On Friday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) shared the crowdfunding page on Twitter.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” DeSantis wrote. “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.”

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

As you can imagine, donations have skyrocketed. At the time of this writing, the defense fund has received nearly 19,000 donations, reaching close to $900,000.