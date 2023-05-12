BUSTED BORDER: Biden Administration Caught Coordinating Illegal Crossings with Mexican Government

The good news is that our southern border isn’t actually wide-open everywhere, like you right-wing whackos keep saying. The bad news is that record numbers of illegal immigrants are crossing the Rio Grande at Matamoros in a carefully orchestrated effort between the Biden Administration and the government of Mexico.

I guess I’m one of those right-wing whackos — and if not, I certainly became one after finding this report for you.

The Center for Immigration Studies reported a real shocker on Thursday concerning a strange sight on the Mexican side of the border at Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. There, “large crowds” of immigrants could be seen, “fully prepared to swim over well-worn crossing spots to Brownsville – but seemingly held back by unarmed Mexican immigration officials.”

“What,” you might ask, “were they waiting for?”

In recent days, according to CIS, up to 3,000 illegals have crossed into Brownsville each day. “At some sort of signal from the Mexican immigration officers, a group of about 100-150 from the crowd would suddenly stand in unison and rush down the riverbank, past the immigration officers, and swim over to America.” Then there would be a pause until the next group of soon-to-be-illegals got their signal.

“It turns out that this pattern was far from happenstance,” wrote CIS, and after asking several officials on the Mexican side what was going on, they “learned that President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has been coordinating these mass swims with Mexico’s immigration service, INM, at high levels on an encrypted WhatsApp channel.”

The Mexican officers claimed that their superiors were communicating with officials at U.S. Customs and Border Protection about when Mexican border control should signal immigrants to start swimming. USCBP wanted Mexico to control the flow of migrants, “not because such crossings are illegal and should be blocked and obstructed, but only until the Americans had finished processing the last batch.”

I wasn’t able to independently confirm CIS’s claims and no other outlet I’ve found is reporting a similar story. But the CIS report is a perfect fit with the Biden Administration’s two-year-old unofficial policy of pretending to solve the border crisis — remember when Biden put Kamala Harris in charge? — while letting in maximum numbers of illegals.

So when Presidentish Joe Biden admits that there’s chaos at the border, understand that at least in Matamoros, it appears to be a carefully controlled chaos — orchestrated with Mexican officials who probably can’t believe their own good luck.

