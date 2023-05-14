Of Course, Obama Knew of Biden’s Influence Peddling Schemes. Here’s Why.

In an interview with Lou Dobbs on his Great America Show podcast, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) suggested that former president Barack Obama was well aware of the influence-peddling schemes of Joe Biden involving his family.

“I believe, Lou, that it’s because he knew what Joe Biden was doing the last year of his vice presidency,” Comer told Dobbs.

Last week, the House Oversight Committee disclosed a significant collection of evidence that suggests that Joe Biden and his family received financial contributions from Romanian and Chinese entities while he held the position of Vice President. These payments were divided into multiple transactions and channeled through a network of fictitious companies with no legitimate business activities apart from money laundering. These entities lacked tangible products or services to provide. The sole valuable asset they possessed was the ability to leverage the influence of Joe Biden.

Comer also said that Obama knew that Hunter Biden was bad news.

“He knew his son [Hunter Biden] was no good, and he knew this was nothing but a political liability not just for our country, not just for the democrat party, but for Obama’s legacy,” Comer explained. “Because a lot of this happened during the Obama administration.”

But perhaps the biggest reason why Obama was aware of the Biden family’s questionable business dealings was primarily that Joe Biden’s influence was only as effective as his capacity to persuade Obama to adopt particular policies. Vice presidents have little direct influence over policy, and even when they preside over the Senate or cast a tie-breaking vote, they’re implementing the policies of the president.

Let’s not forget that Obama specifically selected Biden as his running mate due to his perceived foreign policy experience. Given that foreign nations, especially adversarial ones, could perceive Biden as Obama’s primary foreign policy advisor, exploiting his influence was really about gaining access to Barack Obama.

This is likely one of the reasons why Barack Obama discouraged Joe Biden from running for president, according to Comer. “And remember, a lot of these coverups would have happened during the Obama administration with Obama appointees in these deep state bureaucracies,” he explained.

Comer also challenged the mainstream media to follow up on his hunch: “This would be a great question for Obama: Were you aware of what was going on with Joe Biden with respect to foreign policy and some of these ragtag countries around the world?”

Of course, they won’t. The media has long tried to maintain the perception that Barack Obama was a scandal-free president — a myth that is an absolute lie that persists to this day.

In reality, throughout Obama’s presidency, numerous scandals cast a shadow over his administration. However, these scandals received limited attention from the mainstream media. Why? The media was never going to do anything to tarnish the legacy of the first black president. Coverage of Obama had to always portray him as a success and free from corruption. That’s why Joe Biden’s influence-peddling went under the radar during the Obama years and why the media is still pretending it never existed. To go after Biden would implicate Barack Obama as well.