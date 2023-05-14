Biden Calls 'White Supremacy' the 'Most Dangerous Terrorist Threat' in Speech at Black College

Joe Biden is a born political panderer. It’s how he won the Democratic Party nomination, and it played a large role in his victory over Donald Trump.

Telling people what they want to hear is a political skill that most politicians possess. But there may never have been a politician as adept and skilled as Joe Biden in pandering to voters based on their race, their gender, their sexual identity, or any other aspect of their personhood that can be sliced, diced, and pureed to create a message tailor-made for a particular Democratic constituency.

Biden gave the commencement address to the historically black college of Howard University on Saturday and turned on the pander up to “10” in his bid to win over his audience.

Biden discussed racism and said that hatred “never goes away” and only “hides under the rocks.” “A vivid demonstration when it comes to race in America, hope doesn’t travel alone. It’s shadowed by fear, by violence, and by hate,” he said.

Biden referenced the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and likened the scene to “the same ‘antisemitic bile’ that was voiced in the 1930s in Europe during the leadup to the Holocaust along with Nazi banners and members of the Ku Klux Klan,'” according to The Hill.

Biden said white supremacy is the most dangerous terrorist threat to the country. He said the battle against racism is “never really over,” but enough people come together to stand up to choose “love over hate, unity over disunion, progress over retreat” and against the “poison of white supremacy.” He said the graduates he was speaking to represent the future who are going to be leading the country. “In our lives and the life of a nation, we know that fear can shadow hope, but it’s also true that hope can defeat fear,” Biden said.

To compare a few hundred neo-Nazis gathering on a college campus to hundreds of thousands of stormtroopers marching through the streets of Berlin in the 1930s was not only idiotic, but it was also nothing more than an effort to pander to the lowest instincts of his audience. Instilling fear in black voters is a national obsession with Democrats. And that includes trying to identify “white supremacy” as the greatest terror threat.

“And I’m not just saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say this wherever I go.” The audience laughed, knowing the only reason Biden made the statement about white supremacy was that he was addressing a black audience.

Twitter wasn’t convinced either.

The Democratic Party spent most of the 19th Century and much of the 20th using overt racism to win elections. They are doing again in the 21st century. The racism just looks a lot different than the 19th century version. pic.twitter.com/anijzjjWlV — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) May 13, 2023

No you’re saying it because you’re a pathological liar propped up by the media to help fuel dangerous racial division https://t.co/4YbBa0BN5v — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 13, 2023

“White Supremacy” is as much a threat as black nationalists, Muslim fanatics, and radical left revolutionaries. But it wouldn’t be a Biden speech unless he pandered to one of the Democrat’s primary special interest groups.

Biden will protect black people from “white supremacy,” but will he address the fact that more than 70% of black babies are born to single mothers? That’s just one of a half dozen “threats” more dangerous to black people than white supremacy. But pandering does not allow for bringing up uncomfortable truths. So white supremacy it is.