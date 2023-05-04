The Morning Briefing: Save Democracy—Send a Biden to Prison

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Luxton took great pride in his ability to still fit into the Jack LaLanne calisthenics jumpsuit his mother gave him for his 18th birthday.

The Democrats have been shrieking about saving democracy (yeah, I know it’s a republic) ever since they hitched their electoral wagon to addled Joe Biden in 2020. In their telling of the tale, everything that the Republicans do is a threat to democracy. Of course, Democrats are the party of projection, so they’re the ones who pose the real threat to the continued existence of the United States of America.

For example, when the First Family of the country is also a shady crime family, that might make democracy a bit vulnerable.

We have been discussing the unsavory antics of La Familia Biden here since, well, the laptop days. For a long time, President LOLEightyonemillion and his son Hunter Corleone were provided cover by the mainstream media, social media, and the Democratic majorities in the Senate and House. That’s all crumbled somewhat since Elon Musk bought Twitter and the Republicans took over the House with their whisper-thin majority.

We’ve been getting teased for a couple of months that some progress has finally been made in the investigation into the Bidens, and the tease is escalating this week. Borrowing a favorite phrase from the Trump haters, Kevin writes that “the walls are closing in” on Joe and Hunter.

Robert has some more info on that front:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) wrote to Gestapo chief Merrick Garland and his henchman, FBI top dog Christopher Wray, on Wednesday with some allegations that were positively explosive. Grassley and Comer say that they’ve “received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” regarding a “criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” Would anyone really be surprised if it were positively determined that Old Joe Biden was paid off by foreigners to set policy in a way they dictated?

Comer has been the chief teaser recently, so I’m taking this with a huge grain of salt. However, he’s also been relentless, which gives me a little hope. It could be that Joe Biden is finally losing his Teflon coating.

As for the younger, even sleazier Biden, he may soon be getting some comeuppance. Matt wrote about that:

A decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden is imminent in the investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, according to sources cited by The Washington Post. “The people familiar with the matter said Weiss is nearing the end of his decision-making process, although they offered no specific timetable,” the report explains. “They cautioned that the probe has taken longer than some officials thought it would, frustrating some law enforcement officials, and conceivably could slow down again before a decision has been reached.”

What’s particularly frustrating about the Hunter case is that Junior does nothing hide the fact that he’s not a decent human being. If he weren’t the president’s son, he would be wearing nothing but orange jumpsuits. Never have so many worked so hard to keep a monumental sleazebag out of legal hot water.

The Democrats insist that Donald Trump’s legal troubles should disqualify him from running for president again. They’ll probably go radio silent on that if any of this sticks to Biden.

My tinfoil hat tendencies tell me that some Democrats might be eager for these investigations to throw insurmountable obstacles in Biden’s path to reelection. A lot of them aren’t thrilled with his decision to wander aimlessly through another election. As I’ve written a few times, they don’t have much backup if Old Joe drops out, but they don’t know that.

If the Dem hierarchy is looking for a way to get their incumbent out of the way, they might be thrilled with the Republicans doing all of the legwork. They can feign outrage at the injustice being done to their candidate by the evil GOP, all the while they’re eagerly ushering Biden out of the door.

What the Bidens are accused of are things far worse than the Trump/Stormy Daniels nothingburger. The American people deserve to know if their now easily manipulated president has been that way longer than has been suspected.

We’ve seen that Democrats are rarely held accountable for anything anymore, so expectations need to be tempered here. Still, it would be nice to see any Biden face some consequences, even if it’s DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden being taken to task for crimes against fashion.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Fox News Is Officially Dying Without Tucker Carlson

BOMBSHELL: Grassley and Comer Say They’ve Found Evidence of Biden Getting PAID OFF for ‘Policy Decisions’

LOL…perfect. CDC Annual Conference on COVID Turns Into a COVID Superspreader

Leaked Tucker Carlson Videos Are Truly Embarrassing — for the Leaker

Eighth-Graders Have Never Scored so Low in American History and Civics

WATCH: Biden’s Surgeon General Confronted Over Forced Masking of Children

Lock him up! REPORT: Charges Against Hunter Biden May Be Imminent

(See above.) Walls Are Closing In on the Biden Crime Family

How to Defeat Our ‘Epidemic of Loneliness’

Bing Crosby, the ‘Voice of America’

Pornhub vs. the State of Utah: Should Online Porn Be Age-Restricted?

Elon Musk Gives NPR the Vapors Again

Walter Reed Medical Center Still Discriminating Against Catholic Chaplains

UPDATE: Atlanta Shooting Suspect in Custody, Authorities Made Statements to the Press

We Already Have a Disinformation Governance Board: Media Decides What You Can and Cannot Hear From RFK Jr.

Eighth-Graders Have Never Scored so Low in American History and Civics

New Emails Prove Hunter Biden Was Selling Access to His Father

LGBTQIAHHH: Navy Hopes Drag Queen Will up Recruitment

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Judge Paula Schlichter RIP

FBI Reportedly Stalked Catholic Churches After Memo Warning Of ‘Extremist Behavior’

Here’s the Only Late-Night Show That Hasn’t Been Affected by the Writers’ Striker

Nice family. WH Pressed on Biden’s Refusal to Recognize Hunter’s Love Child

FBI stats show state gun bans lead to spiking gun sales

Cam&Co. 2A advocate shoots down plan to make downtown Detroit a “gun-free zone”

Story on Pennsylvania straw buys makes bizarre argument

SpokesDitz Alert. KJP doubles down on illegal migration going down by more than 90%

Moochers, Looters, and Populist Messiahs

Retail exodus: Another major chain announces store closure in San Francisco

More Prominent Names From Epstein’s Calendar Include Another Obama Official, Big Dem Donor

Katie Britt Rips Into Merrick Garland After ‘Clear Evidence’ Confirms Dereliction on SCOTUS Justice Protection

National Anthem Sung at Restaurant Sends Wokesters into Paroxysms of Fear

Pete Buttigieg asked if he hopes to serve another term as Sec. of Transportation and HOO boy

Kamala Harris can’t believe we’re really, like, removing porn from school libraries in 2023

Rep. Rashida Tlaib gets the Community Notes treatment for her tweet about apartheid state of Israel

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. You’ll Want to Hire These PJ Media VIP Supporters to Teach at Your Local High School

What Went Wrong With Humanity? I’m Blaming Washing Machines

Journal of American Medicine: Ladies Get Prostate Cancer, Too!

Democrats Are Now Threatening Conservative Justices With Potential Violence

The Democrats’ ‘Secret Plan’ to Raise the Debt Limit

Democrats May Pay a High Price for Ignoring Hunter Biden’s Issues During the Primary

GOLD THURSDAY AT 4 P.M. EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Around the Interwebz

Emilio Estevez Talks About Laurence Fishburne Saving His Life While Dad Filmed ‘Apocalypse Now’

Babylon 5 Will First Return as an Animated Movie

In Poland, Drowning the Pagan Goddess Marzanna Ushers in Spring

Bee Me

Footage Found Of Gas Stove Participating In Jan 6 Riot https://t.co/5X9b2qOcQg pic.twitter.com/PR57Gte3Y9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 3, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery