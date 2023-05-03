WATCH: Biden's Surgeon General Confronted Over Forced Masking of Children

The Public Health™ revisionist history project to rewrite the COVID-19 narrative and escape justice in the process continues.

Dr. Vivek Murthy, Biden’s Surgeon General, recently appeared on CNN in his ridiculous uniform to that end, serving up a nonsensical word salad response to the very basic question: why did you forcibly mask America’s children all those years when there was no public health benefit?

The whole masking issue was pseudoscientific gibberish from the start.

First of all, unless they are severely immunocompromised, children have no statistically significant risk from COVID-19, full-stop. This fact runs counter to the nonstop corporate media fearmongering in the early days, which continued until the narrative become too difficult to maintain on the heels of mounting evidence that kids don’t get sick from COVID-19.

Second of all, even if children were at risk and even if the useless masks did work as advertised, anyone who knows anything about kids knows they are not going to wear a piece of cloth strapped to their faces correctly.

Fauci himself acknowledged this fact in the context of adults, not to mention children, wearing masks — only later to walk his comments back after the Public Health™ authorities decided that their masking agenda took precedence over facts.

The masking of the children — like the masking of adults, the forced injections, the “six feet” social distancing rule, and the “two weeks to slow the spread” that turned into 2+ years — were all compliance training, like the absurd theatrics airline passengers are now forced to perform by TSA in the post-9/11 era.

It was a psychological warfare operation, and far too many Americans failed to fight back.

None of the actual scientific facts mattered to public school teachers, who, thanks to the collusion of the Public Health™ authorities and the teachers’ unions, swallowed the propaganda wholesale.

In 2021, reporting shed light on the very intentional use of COVID mitigation efforts to instill fear in the public. Via The Telegraph:

Scientists on a committee that encouraged the use of fear to control people’s behaviour during the Covid pandemic have admitted its work was “unethical” and “totalitarian”. Members of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B) expressed regret about the tactics in a new book about the role of psychology in the Government’s Covid-19 response. SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19 because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”.

This report, of course, pertains to the specific context of the UK and psychological warfare operators in a government-sponsored group called Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour (SPI-B), but the overall strategy was applied throughout the West.

Here, for instance, is Fauci terrorizing children by convincing them that they might just kill Grandma for Christmas if they try to hug her before the Public Health™ authorities sanction it.