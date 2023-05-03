Journal of American Medicine: Ladies Get Prostate Cancer, Too!

One who has not been successfully re-educated in gender ideology might be forgiven for subscribing to the outdated, bigoted notion that men, by virtue of being the only sex to have prostates, are at risk of prostate cancer.

However, groundbreaking new research on military members in the Veterans Affairs (VA) system from the esteemed Journal of American Medicine (JAMA) demonstrates that ladies can get prostate cancer too!

That’s called gender equity, and it’s cause for celebration. The cisgender scum have been hogging all the prostate cancer for far too long.

Via JAMA:

This case series demonstrated that prostate cancer occurs in transgender women and is not as rare as published case reports might suggest. However, rates were lower than expected based on prior prostate cancer incidence estimates in cisgender male veterans.

The conventional medical wisdom is that reducing testosterone levels has an anti-carcinogenic (anti-cancer) effect on prostate cancer.

Via American Cancer Society:

Androgens stimulate prostate cancer cells to grow. The main androgens in the body are testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Most androgens are made by the testicles, but the adrenal glands (glands that sit above your kidneys) as well as the prostate cancer cells themselves, can also make androgens. Lowering androgen levels or stopping them from getting into prostate cancer cells often makes prostate cancers shrink or grow more slowly for a time.

Theoretically, lower testosterone (androgen) levels would protect trans-identified men who take testosterone blockers as part of their medical “transition” from prostate cancer or at least lower their risk.

A cohort study of a couple thousand trans “women” over a period of decades, via The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, would seem to bear out this theory:

Trans women receiving androgen deprivation therapy and estrogens have a substantially lower risk for prostate cancer than the general male population. Our results support the hypothesis that androgen deprivation has a preventive effect on the initiation and development of prostate cancer.

However, according to work published in Expert Review of Endocrinology & Metabolism, “more recently estrogens have been implicated as potential agents in the development and progression of prostate cancer… estrogen may play a causative role in human prostate cancer”:

Ample evidence for estrogen’s role in the development of human prostate cancer exists in the form of epidemiological data and associations between inflammation and cancer, which parallels findings in rodent prostates. The true role of estrogen in prostate cancer development and progression is probably complex and multifactorial, incorporating more than one of the mechanisms already described and with interplay between them.

This finding should be relevant, and alarming, for transes who commonly receive estrogen injections in addition to testosterone suppressors as part of their “therapy.”

In that vein, the study from JAMA found that the male sex organ-equipped subjects who identified as “women” suffered from more aggressive prostate cancer — possibly due in whole or in part to their hormonal tinkering — than the testicled subjects who identify as men:

Although limited numbers precluded formal statistical comparisons, transgender women receiving estrogen at diagnosis had the most aggressive disease (highest PSA density and proportion of biopsy grade group 5), suggesting delayed diagnosis or early selection of cancer cells resistant to androgen deprivation, which tend to be more aggressive.

These findings, in a sane world, would call into question the “safe and effective” “gender-affirming care” that’s all the rage with postmodern leftists. Is increased prostate cancer severity worth all that affirmation?

Hormones — as most any woman who has experienced menopause can confirm — are delicate things that exist in a fine balance with one another. The transes and their doctors who recklessly experiment with them know not what they do.

In this department as in many others, the devotion to gender ideology far outstrips the scientific understanding of human physiology.