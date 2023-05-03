BOMBSHELL: Grassley and Comer Say They’ve Found Evidence of Biden Getting PAID OFF for ‘Policy Decisions’

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) wrote to Gestapo chief Merrick Garland and his henchman, FBI top dog Christopher Wray, on Wednesday with some allegations that were positively explosive. Grassley and Comer say that they’ve “received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” regarding a “criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” Would anyone really be surprised if it were positively determined that Old Joe Biden was paid off by foreigners to set policy in a way they dictated?

If this is accurate, it would involve not just Biden but Barack Obama as well. This is because the vice president doesn’t have any Constitutional authority to make policy decisions, and quite aside from the Constitution, Obama, who famously said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up”, is unlikely to have given Old Joe any real authority to do anything. So if a foreign national was paying Old Joe to make policy decisions favorable to himself, they would almost certainly have had to have the approval of the Man Whose Tan Suit Was His Only Scandal.

The implications of this cannot be understated. It would be no surprise if Old Joe were confirmed as the corrupt kleptocrat he has long been reputed to be, but if this bribery scheme did end up reaching Obama, it could have a serious impact on the Democrats’ present electoral chances and even upon their continued ability to sew up elections left and right by means of ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, and other present-day chicanery. The only problem is that the very agencies that ought to be energetically pursuing this issue are part of the same corrupt Leftist establishment that dominates Washington. Consequently, it’s not at all clear that the truth about this will ever come out.

Grassley and Comer are trying their best, however. They continue by indicting Garland’s Justice-For-Leftists Department and Wray’s politicized and compromised FBI, stating that “based on the specificity within the document, it would appear that the DOJ and the FBI have enough information to determine the truth and accuracy of the information contained within it. However, it remains unclear what steps, if any, were taken to investigate the matter.” Given the fact that Biden, Garland, and Wray are all part of the same hypocrisy, it’s virtually certain that no steps at all were taken to investigate the matter.

Consider for a moment what would have happened, by contrast, if a Democrat senator and congressman had uncovered some “legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” regarding a “criminal scheme involving then-President Trump and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” We would be hearing about nothing else from the establishment media for weeks on end, impeachment proceedings would be swiftly begun, and Democrats and their media propagandists would be waxing self-righteous every hour on the hour about the dangers of bribery. But Old Joe is their guy, and so expect fifty intelligence professionals to come out soon and brand this whole thing “disinformation” and the media to go into their tested and perfected hands-over-the-ears “La la la I can’t hear you” act.

Grassley and Comer add that “the significant public interest in assessing the FBI’s response to this information, as well as growing concern about the DOJ and the FBI’s track record of allowing political bias to infect their decision-making process, necessitate exacting congressional oversight.” Indeed. How Garland and Wray will manage to dodge this remains to be seen, but they will have a great deal of help.

Comer declared, “The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.” All patriots should be hoping that they succeed. It certainly would explain a great deal of the madness that is going on in this America-Last regime if its corrupt figurehead were being paid off to ensure that policy was being made in the best interests of a foreigner, rather than with the well-being of the American people in mind. And given the sorry career of Old Joe Biden, no one would really be surprised at all.