Democrats Are Now Threatening Conservative Justices With Potential Violence

Nearly a year ago, I posed the question as to whether Democrats actually want to see conservative Supreme Court justices assassinated. It wasn’t hyperbole; it was a serious question.

As the Democrats’ hold over the nation’s highest court has slipped from their grasp in recent years, their increasingly dangerous rhetoric aimed at conservative justices has become blatantly threatening.

In 2020, Sen. Chuck Schumer threatened Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch over their potential votes on abortion at the Supreme Court, and the Biden Administration refused to put an end to protests outside of justices’ homes in the wake of the leaked Dobbs ruling — even after a would-be assassin was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house.

The ongoing attacks from the left on the Supreme Court have been relentless. Now, Democrats are using bogus scandals as an excuse for congressional oversight of the court. All nine justices signed a letter opposing such oversight, pointing out it is unconstitutional and a violation of the separation of powers. But that’s not stopping Democrats, who are now using the threat of violence as leverage to coerce the justices into compliance with their unconstitutional demands.

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) reported that 15 Democrats from the Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to the Appropriations Committee requesting that funding for Supreme Court Justices’ and their families’ security be withheld until the Court meets the Democrats’ demands.

“The left is willing to threaten the lives of the justices,” lamented Sen. Cruz. “Justice Samuel Alito, this weekend in the Wall Street Journal said that the attacks directed at the justices are making them targets of assassination. This is disgraceful.”

Sen. Hawley echoed that sentiment. “The threat is, ‘We will deny you security unless you do what we want,” explained Hawley. “We had an assassin come to the home of Justice Kavanaugh and try to murder him. We have had credible threats on the lives of other justices. And now members of this body say, ‘We will deny you security for you, your families, your children, unless you do what we want.’”

Justice Alito told the Wall Street Journal that the only reason he feels any safety is because of the amount of protection he has. He is not able to go anywhere by himself and must always have police protection, and deputy U.S. marshals are always watching the homes of the Supreme Court justices.

Democrats are aware that the lives of Supreme Court justices are consistently at risk, yet they are now considering removing their security because of politics. If they do so, conservative justices would become vulnerable to potential harm from crazy leftists who may try to injure or even kill them. It is alarming that this type of situation is occurring in America, as it goes against the belief that such extreme actions could not occur in this country.

But all Democrats see is the opportunity of a vacancy that Joe Biden can fill with another radical left-leaning justice who doesn’t know what a woman is.