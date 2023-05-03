LGBTQIAHHH: Navy Hopes Drag Queen Will up Recruitment

Freak show, ahoy, and genders aweigh! U.S. Navy recruitment numbers are at disturbing lows, partly due to the woke-ification of the military. So what is the Navy’s solution? Hire a drag queen! Because nothing will bring in manly men or patriotic Americans in general like a pervert in a wig. Expect to see drag-ging recruitment numbers continue to drop like an anchor.

Director/producer Robby Starbuck tweeted on May 2, “The military has a huge recruiting/retention crisis because they went woke. How did they try to fix it? By going more woke. Meet Joshua Kelley. Drag name Harpy Daniels. U.S. Navy named him Digital Ambassador to recruit new demos to join the Navy. Insane.” Unsurprisingly, according to Newsweek and The Daily Mail, Digital Ambassador Harpy has elicited a lot of far-from-positive reactions. At least the Chinese are probably getting a good laugh.

The military has a huge recruiting/retention crisis because they went woke. How did they try to fix it? By going more woke. Meet Joshua Kelley. Drag name Harpy Daniels. U.S. Navy named him Digital Ambassador to recruit new demos to join the Navy. Insane. pic.twitter.com/2DWOAIgWr4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 2, 2023

Again, who exactly is the target demographic for this? The minority of woke Americans who actually like drag queens aren’t likely to join the military in big enough numbers to help the recruiting crisis (though Harpy here is a sailor). Meanwhile, the groups who used to join the military will be turned off.

Is this mere virtue-signaling? After all, the military has stubbornly continued to make decisions it knows to be harmful for years, refusing to act upon obvious facts. Between wokeness, the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Biden as commander-in-chief, and now this drag queen, it’s no wonder the Navy and the rest of the U.S. military are falling apart.

“This Navy sailor is also a drag queen,” the above video announces, first showing “non-binary” Yeoman Second Class Joshua Kelley as he really looks and then showing him alternately in uniform and in various drag get-ups. Not insulting at all to women or the Navy uniform, right? Kelley “performs under the alter-ego ‘Harpy Daniels’,” the video enthuses. “While serving as his squadron’s administrative supervisor, Kell[ey’s] shows are part of lip sync competitions that are designed to boost morale.” Yes, that’s really what the video says. If you watch above, you can see Kelley revolving in a skimpy dress as the video declares he’s boosting Navy morale. What a joke.

“Kell[ey] hopes to inspire people all over the world,” the video continues. To do what — avoid the Navy where such “men” are celebrated? According to the video, Kelley wants to “show that you can serve your country and still be yourself.” The whole point is that he’s NOT really a woman; he just dresses like one!!!

Kelley is hardly a one-off of woke military initiative, though. Robby Starbuck also recently exposed the fact a medical practitioner was caught on video during a Navy-sponsored presentation in Bahrain saying that it’s U.S. military policy to ask kids sexually explicit questions, including about “gender” orientation, without parental knowledge or permission.

This week in Bahrain the Navy told sailors that they talk to their children at age 12 about gender identity, sex, STD’s, pregnancy, etc. without notifying parents. When asked if "the Navy’s policy circumvents a parents right to know?" the @USNavy official answered "Yes". Insane. pic.twitter.com/sNw5nhEfwt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 14, 2023

Our military is going to hell in a rainbow-colored handbasket.