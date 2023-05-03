REPORT: Charges Against Hunter Biden May Be Imminent

A decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden is imminent in the investigation led by U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, according to sources cited by The Washington Post.

“The people familiar with the matter said Weiss is nearing the end of his decision-making process, although they offered no specific timetable,” the report explains. “They cautioned that the probe has taken longer than some officials thought it would, frustrating some law enforcement officials, and conceivably could slow down again before a decision has been reached.”

Biden’s lawyers reportedly met with prosecutors to receive an update on the case last week. Sources have claimed that Hunter Biden has received preferential treatment during the agency’s investigation, which has been ongoing for four years and reportedly involves potential tax crimes and gun-related charges. Two senior law enforcement sources told NBC News last month that most of the work on Hunter Biden’s case was completed around a year ago and expressed frustration over its mishandling.

“Any decision could have a significant impact on President Biden, who just launched his reelection campaign, bringing national attention to a sensitive topic that aides often struggle to broach with the president,” the Washington Post admits. Newly released emails offer fresh evidence contradicting Joe Biden’s repeated denials of any knowledge regarding Hunter Biden’s business activities. The emails show that Hunter Biden was selling access to his father during the latter’s tenure as vice president under Barack Obama.

According to a report from Just The News, Republican investigators in the House and Senate revealed on Wednesday that they have subpoenaed a document, known as FD-1023, from the FBI. The document reportedly alleges a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden.

“We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States. What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight,” Sen. Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

“The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people,” said House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.)