Democrats May Pay a High Price for Ignoring Hunter Biden's Issues During the Primary

According to a recent report, charges against Hunter Biden may be imminent. He faces as many as four charges related to tax fraud and lying on a government form when purchasing a firearm. Hunter faces other legal troubles, including an ongoing paternity case in Arkansas and the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into Hunter’s shady business deals, for which new evidence was revealed this week, alleging a pay-to-play bribery scheme involving Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden could be in huge trouble, and his legal troubles also threaten Joe Biden, who allegedly was getting a cut of all of Hunter’s shady business deals in exchange for the access he was selling.

Hunter Biden’s problematic nature has been known for years, yet one can’t help but wonder why, when Biden jumped into the 2020 presidential race, his primary opponents never called him out for this corruption. The fact is, they knew about these problems and refused to make them an issue.

In October 2019, Democratic presidential candidates revealed they were likely to “stick to the script” if they were asked about Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings on the debate stage. And the script was to defend Biden at all costs.

“I think a lot of candidates have been out there defending Biden, and if more questions come up at the debate, a lot of the candidates know that answering in a certain way is playing into Trump’s hands,” a staffer for one of the Democrat campaigns told Yahoo News. “I’m sure that’s going to be the posture of a lot of candidates.”

Francis “Beto” O’Rourke outright dismissed Hunter Biden as a settled, non-issue. “There is no reason [to look] into Joe Biden or his son Hunter Biden. They have been cleared of any wrongdoing whatsoever,” he said at the time.

He wasn’t alone. “I can promise you right now, my own daughter, who’s only 24, does not sit on the board of a foreign company,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) told CNN. “But that is not the issue. The issue here is what [Trump] is doing.”

“Look, as far as I’m concerned, leave Joe Biden alone,” Kamala Harris said at the time. “I’m not going to be distracted by what this president is trying to play.”

“If you come after Joe Biden you’re going to have to deal with me in this case.” Sen. Cory “Spartacus” Booker (D-N.J.) said.

So brave. So brave.

But Biden’s rivals’ refusal to give credence to the concerns about Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings has now put the country in a position where Hunter Biden’s legal troubles threaten to undermine Joe Biden directly. The evidence that Hunter Biden was selling access to Joe Biden is overwhelming, and by not making it an issue of the primary, they allowed the issue to compromise Joe Biden in the White House.

The refusal of Biden’s primary opponents to address the concerns surrounding Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings and selling access to his father has resulted in a situation where his current legal problems are now posing a direct threat to Joe Biden’s presidency. Hunter Biden was already under investigation during the primaries, he was bound to become a liability to Joe if Joe was elected — especially if Republicans had control of Congress.

There is a substantial amount of evidence to suggest that Hunter Biden was leveraging his father’s position to gain access to influential individuals, and pretending this issue didn’t exist during the primary may now blow up in the Democrats’ faces.