Walls Are Closing In on the Biden Crime Family

I don’t recommend talking to your liberal sister-in-law and her green-haired, quatro-sexual boi-fiend–but if you choose to do so, mention this article.

I’m pretty sure House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) won’t be invited to the White House for Christmas. Why? Aww, you know!

Comer is spending his time unraveling the Biden family’s poorly planned criminal enterprise, and what he is finding is enough to send a normal mafia family to prison for decades.

FACT-O-RAMA! Whereas mafia families exist by staying out of the limelight, the Bidens don’t care who knows about their political skulduggery. They just expect to skate because their last name is Biden.

Comer sent a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding evidence showing a “criminal scheme” form involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a mysterious “foreign national” Hunter Biden? figure no one seems to be able to identify.

Related: BOMBSHELL: Grassley and Comer Say They’ve Found Evidence of Biden Getting PAID OFF for ‘Policy Decisions’

Comer sent the following letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland:

We have received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures. Based on those disclosures, it has come to our attention that the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation possess an unclassified FD-1023 form that describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions. It has been alleged that the document includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose.

What is an FD-1023 form?

FACT-O-RAMA! An FD-1023 form is a document used by the FBI to record interviews with intel sources and witnesses.

Rep. Comer’s subpoena specifically asked FBI Director Wray to fork over “all FD-1023 forms, including within any open, closed, or restricted case files, created or modified in June 2020, containing the term ‘Biden.'”

Comer, deliciously unfiltered, had more to say:

The information provided by a whistleblower raises concerns that then-Vice President Biden allegedly engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national. The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States of America to make money for himself. Senator Grassley and I will seek the truth to ensure accountability for the American people.

What We Know

We know the FBI obtained a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop and sat on it.

We know the FBI went after social media giants — like Twitter — and told them there was “Russian disinformation” regarding Hunter’s laptop coming out and that it should be stifled.

We know this all happened before the 2020 election. Some people call it election interference.

PJ Media’s own Rober Spencer reported on Wednesday that Comer and Grassley “received legally protected and highly credible unclassified whistleblower disclosures” regarding a “criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”

We also know at least 12 members of the Biden family have suckled at the Chi-comm teat.

Imagine if a dozen members of the Trump family were caught — on wire transfers — accepting money from China, our greatest enemy. If that happened, Don Lemon might still have a job.

The walls are closing in on America’s last family. The mainstream media may ignore this story, but we at PJ Media will never back down.

The commies have singled out PJ Media for media assassination. We don’t care. As long as this site it operational you can count on us to crush the commies.

But we can’t do it alone. We need patriotic Americans — like you — to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with us.

Become a VIP member NOW. You will join us in the fight for our future.

Every generation will fight communism — this is our battle. We the People WILL prevail. Which side of history will you be on?

Join the fight TODAY. Get a tasty discount by clicking here. Don’t sit this battle out. Be a warrior. Be a patriot. Be an American.