BREAKING: Active Shooter Situation in Midtown Atlanta, One Dead, at Least Three Injured

An active shooter situation is underway in Midtown Atlanta after someone opened fire on West Peachtree Street on Wednesday afternoon.

One victim is dead, and at least three have been injured.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) has asked residents in the area of West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th streets to secure buildings and shelter in place.

The screenshot above from Apple Maps shows that the area is densely populated with businesses throughout.

“Police said no additional shots have been fired since the incident unfolded, but officers are still actively searching for the suspect and any other victims,” reports WSB Radio. “The injured victims have been taken to the hospital. Their identities and conditions have not been released.”

The APD released images of the alleged shooter, who is still on the run.

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

“In the photos from the APD, the alleged shooter is pointing what appears to be a handgun inside a set of glass doors. He’s wearing a gray or black hoodie and carrying a bag,” WSB reports.

Two local reporters remarked on the heavy police presence in the area.

“Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene, where he saw what looked like hundreds of heavily-armed officers outside 1100 West Peachtree Street Northwest, which is a Northside Hospital facility,” reports WSB Radio. “Multiple agencies including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech Police, and the Georgia State Patrol have responded to the situation.”

“A senior member of the Channel 2 Action News team is currently in the area and saw several people being taken out of the building on stretchers to waiting ambulances,” reports WSB TV. “Channel 2′s Mark Winne saw several ambulances speed away from the scene. Winne said this is the largest police scene he’s ever seen.”

Winne also reported that he heard that one of the victims is the shooter’s mother.

APD is keeping the public informed via Twitter.

“There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of 4 shooting victims related to this situation,” tweeted the department. “Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims.”

APD also pointed out that the public should consider the shooter to still be dangerous.

“Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter,” APD announced. “Anyone with any information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.”

This is a developing story, and we’ll have updates as the situation warrants.