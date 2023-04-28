The Morning Briefing: Enough With the Mentally Unstable Climate Hysteria

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Raimundo felt at his most free when making his famous kelp fritters for the village youth hostel.

Even the most pleasant among us would have to admit that things in the world aren’t the greatest these days, especially here in Joe Biden’s America. One can find any number of legitimate causes for deep consternation immediately upon arising each day. There is certainly no reason to make things up to worry about.

That is what the climate change cultists do every day, however.

When this incarnation of the climate scam began, it was all about Al Gore and his ilk ginning up hysteria for a money grab. The hysteria thing worked so well that an entire impressionable young generation is convinced that their lives are in imminent danger from the sun. At least I think it’s the sun that is the Big Bad right now.

This alleged emergency has given already lawless people what they believe are valid excuses for all sorts of aberrant behavior to bring awareness to their fake cause.

A new tactic of these unstable people is defacing famous works of art and having tantrums in museums. Megan wrote about one of the latest episodes:

Climate protesters walked into the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., on Thursday and defaced a priceless Degas sculpture exhibit without any security trying to stop them. I have a very hard time believing this wasn’t planned with the permission of the gallery. Everything about this video reported by the Washington Post is weird.

Megan has more details that lend credence to her idea that it was planned. She’s right, it’s weird. It plays out more like a performance art piece than some of the other recent museum protests. Here are some more thoughts of hers:

These days I question everything, especially when I see climate protesters being treated in a way that no one else would be treated in similar circumstances. Why was my son—who was just leaning toward a painting to get a better look at it—a greater threat to the art than vandals smearing paint on the Degas ballerina? It doesn’t add up. The question is, how does the National Gallery benefit from allowing vandals to deface a priceless exhibit? I can’t answer that and maybe they didn’t know about it, but it sure looks suspect to me.

I have no problem believing that people at the museum might be involved in this. The National Gallery of Art is a quasi-government operation, and I’ll wager that most of the people working there haven’t voted Republican in a while.

Why not help choreograph a little protest theater to keep the climate cash cow hysteria going?

I am beyond sick of these lunatics using this fiction to give the government even more control over our lives and run the economy into the ground. This grift has gone on long enough. Like with all of the other leftist cancers eating away at America, it’s too late to get rid of it completely, but it would be nice to cut some of it out.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We’re back! Let’s start off with this quick note from Momster:

Regarding Laszlo and feng shui. I was unsure what “feng shui” really means. Someone told me it means making sure that individuals are in harmony with their living environment. At first I thought it meant “smelly booze.” It seems I was not too far off base.

I’m all about trying to be in harmony with my environment. I find that it’s easier to do that with booze, I’m not sure it has to be smelly though. And you should go to work for Google Translate.

Jim offered this suggestion:

OK, I just streamed a Columbo episode.

There is a perfect meme for Brandon Falls. I do not have the skills to create it.

It is the guy in the yellow rain slicker on the tricycle in Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-in who keeps wiping out.

I have full confidence in your ability to do something with it.

I was a huge Laugh-In fan and I love this idea. I’ll see if I can get someone to work on it. Alas, my creative skills do not extend to the graphic arts. I’ve often wished I were an animator too, because I have some absolutely psychotic ideas for cartoons. For reasons I have yet to figure out, animated series can still get away with a lot, even in these hyper-woke times.

Jonathan writes:

I have to wonder if some of the same script-writers or others dusted off part of Bill Clinton’s 1996 campaign ads? One of them, I remember, showed a montage of Clinton acting energized, looking like he was shouting or something. The announcer’s voice (by the way, when did campaigns stop using announcers and begin relying on candidates themselves for voiceovers?) had the lines, “Dole, Gingrich, gridlock, deadlock; the president’s plan? Balance the budget and . . . FINISH THE JOB.”

What’s old is new again, perhaps?

I don’t remember that ad but, honestly, I’ve tried to mentally block out most of that horrid election. It was like being covered in a rash and walking slowly towards a cliff, never being able to change direction and save myself. Bill Clinton was energized back then though. They’re finding it impossible to make Biden even appear lifelike now.

We’ll finish with this from my neighbor to the north, Marni:

Hello Mr. Kruiser,

I’m always honored to make it into your Mailbag, but the feeling I got when I saw my name mentioned in your Non Sequitur opening line can only be compared to Navin R. Johnson finding his name in the phone book in “The Jerk.”

Having said that, what Laszlo perceives as my indifference towards his cured meats at the weekly feng shui debates is actually more complicated, but it’s a long story.

Laszlo has always been a little sensitive. I’m glad your name popped into my head for that one. I was exhausted when I wrote it and the words weren’t flowing freely. You know, I don’t think I’ve seen The Jerk in at least 30 years. It’s time for a rewatch!

Thank you to everyone who wrote in these past two weeks. I’ll be answering some of them personally. Have a great weekend, everyone!

Everything Isn’t Awful

The way this dog going upstairs.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QQVXcSnPU6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) April 26, 2023

Tucker’s Post-Fox Video Viewership Shows Americans Are Fed Up With Mainstream Media

What’s the Real Reason Colleges Are Ditching SAT Requirements?

Consolidation in the Defense Industry Has Become a Severe Threat to National Security

Biden Launches 2024 Campaign at Weakest Point of His Presidency

GOLD FRIDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Kevin Downey Jr

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Wednesday was Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday. NBC aired a special that’s streaming on Peacock which I’m going to watch this weekend. Here are some highlights from The Carol Burnett Show of the cast doing what they did best: cracking each other up.