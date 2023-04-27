Conservative Dad's Ultra Right Beer to Top $1 Million in Sales After Being in Business Two Weeks

Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer, a brand-spanking-new brew, is set to surpass $1 million in sales — after being in business for just two weeks. The company was created by businessman Seth Weathers in a fed-up reaction to the Great Bud Light Marketing Conflagration of ’23, and he is clearly on to something.

I first saw the Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer ad in one of my colleague Megan Fox’s analyses of the Bud Light debacle. The ad features Ultra Right CEO Weathers, and every note the one-minute video hits is right on key. (It doesn’t hurt that the Conservative Dad himself is a fine specimen of a man, either.) The last line of the ad is especially satisfying:

America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use. There's a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

In an interview with Fox News Digital earlier this month, Weathers called the Bud Light partnership with trans icon Dylan Mulvaney a “slap to the face” for women. As a woman myself, I don’t mind having an alpha male stand up for me against the lady LARPers of the Left. Luckily, Weathers is the type of man who speaks bluntly and clearly. He told Fox:

“I have kids and I don’t care what their response is, Bud Light has hired a mentally deranged freak to market perversion to little children. I have a problem with that,” Weathers said. “Corporations that do that should be put out of business by conservatives. They are spitting on us. We are half of America — they’re spitting on us. There has to be an alternative.” “I would love for them to stick to it,” Weather said of Republicans’ and conservatives‘ refusal to drink Bud Light in the aftermath of the Mulvaney partnership. “Their mistake was so big in exposing who they are,” he added. “We can’t boycott 10 companies, but we can boycott one that sells a s— beer,” he said. “If we stuck to that, we would send a message that would live forever.… I don’t care if they buy my beer. Either buy my beer, some other brand’s beer, it doesn’t matter. Send a message to Anheuser-Busch. Shut them down.” The name behind the beer, “Ultra Right,” Weathers said, stems from social media comments made by left-wing activists toward anyone who has “any level of common sense.”

Weathers announced a partnership with his fellow Georgians at Big Kettle Brewing on Monday. “I’m proud to be able to say we’re brewing Ultra Right Beer right here in my old backyard,” he said. “Ultra Right Beer and this movement will never be stopped, no matter what they throw at us,” promised Weathers. “And I want to thank you for being part of our journey. We’re going to have a lot of fun” (that alone will infuriate the woke Pharisees), “we’re going to drink a little beer, and we’re going to take back our country.”

Ultra Right currently sells for $19.99 for a six-pack, online only, to 42 states, but the fledgling company is working to lower that price and get the beer into retail outlets. Tees, golf shirts, sweatshirts, beer glasses, and ball caps are also available.

May I be the first to suggest that Mr. Weathers consider running for high office once he’s made his beer fortune? Which should take a couple months, at this rate. And may I also humbly offer a suggestion for a vanity can marketing partnership, like the Bud Light-Mulvaney atrocity, except this one would feature a prominent, beer-loving great American whom the Left once tried to destroy: