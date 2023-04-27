FDA: 'Vaccines Do Not Require Demonstration of the Prevention of Infection or Transmission'

The now years-long Public Health™ campaign continues to reinvent the definition of “vaccine” in the service of accommodating Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA injections. These shots utilize the genetic manipulation of cells to produce spike proteins rather than introducing an inactivated sample of the virus to induce an adaptive immune response — the mechanism of every vaccine in recorded history.

The Animal Farm pigs did the same trick when they rewrote the Seven Commandments in the dark of night to excuse their abhorrent behavior.

“Vaccines do not require demonstration of the prevention of infection or transmission,” according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official Dr. Peter Marks in a newly released memo.

Via Epoch Times:

Marks was writing as he rejected nearly all recommendations from a group of experts that advised the FDA to update the labels for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccines are traditionally known as drugs that prevent an illness. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for years said a vaccine is a product that “produces immunity” while vaccination is an injection of an infectious organism “in order to prevent the disease.” The agency changed its definitions after people correctly noted that COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent infection.

The FDA letter came as a response to a January 2023 petition from the Coalition Advocating for Adequately Labeled Medicines to force the mRNA COVID shot manufacturers to “amend current product labeling” to reflect the reality that the shots do not stop transmission, infection, or confer herd immunity — all of which Americans were propagandized to believe by NIAID head Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, corporate media talking heads, and President Brandon himself.

This brand of scientific revisionism is not new for anyone who has been paying attention over the past three years.

In September 2021, the CDC, the FDA’s partner in crime, quietly adjusted the definition of “vaccine,” reported The Miami Herald:

Social media is calling bluff on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for modifying its definition of the words “vaccine” and “vaccination” on its website. Before the change, the definition for “vaccination” read, “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Now, the word “immunity” has been switched to “protection.”

Obviously, had the American population been treated to the truth about the COVID-19 shots from the start — that they don’t prevent anyone from getting sick or getting others sick (which was the entire Public Health™ justification for mandates) — they wouldn’t have rolled up their sleeves at nearly the same rate.