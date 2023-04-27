Some People Never Learn: Indiana Bar Goes Down With the U.S.S. Bud Light, Begs for New Regulars

As any bartender will tell you, a bar only exists because of its regulars.

Too bad no one told the wokesters running the Fairfax Bar and Grill in Bloomington, Indiana.

FACT-O-RAMA! “Dipsomania” is an old-timey word for alcoholism.

We all know Bud Light committed Hari-kari by joining forces with an attention-starved dudette in a dress whose name I shall not use lest he Google himself and see I’ve mentioned him (I PROMISE he is doing just that).

Bud Light light sales have plummeted 17% after what has to be the worst marketing decision since naming a diet-loss candy “Ayds.”

The Fairfax Bar and Grill — located in a small Indiana college town — decided to invite people to their bar to openly discuss Bud Light’s new marketing fiasco. But when people said they weren’t down with the “trans on a can” marketing ploy, they were invited to pay their tab and scram.

PHEW-O-RAMA! Anheuser-Busch InBev — which owns the rights to Corona beer outside the U.S. — saw a 20% drop in revenue in the first few months of 2020 but quickly regained momentum.

It seems the Fairfax Bar and Grill — which the owners refer to as a “local dive bar” — only wants to hear from people who are onboard with a bearded lady on their suds. The bar released the following statement on Facebook:

We are tired of all of the hate. We are very open to debate and discussion and it’s truly a shame that we can’t have open conversations about this important political and cultural topic. Bars, in our opinion, exist as public spaces where ideas should be exchanged. Unfortunately due to all of the bigotry and hatred that has surfaced around the Bud Light controversy any patron wanting to voice their concerns about the issue will be immediately asked to pay their bill and leave our establishment.

To leftist harpies, disagreement equals “bigotry and hatred.” Free speech is only acceptable if you agree with the snowflakes. Otherwise, you are expected to leave.

Here are more examples of mollycoddles who are intolerant:

PINKO-RAMA! The commies use words to “cancel” whomever — or whatever — they want gone. People who disagree with the bolshies are labeled “racists,” and other things — such as police helicopters used to chase criminals —are canceled in the name of “climate change.”

The Fairfax Bar and Grill began hemorrhaging patrons, yet they couldn’t keep their hateful, avocado-toast-chewin’ mouths shut and released another statement:

We are all aware of the controversy surrounding Bud Light. We support ALL people in this establishment no matter who you are of how you identify. We will continue to sell Anheiser [sic] Busch products because we don’t care who they make special cans for. If you are intolerant of other humans of any kind, we ask that you keep your opinions to yourself. Should you feel the need to discuss this matter in public you will be asked to leave. We will not tolerate intolerance here.

Let me translate: If you agree with us you can stay, but if you aren’t cool with 24/7 trans ideology rammed down your throat then you’re an awful person. If you dare disagree with us, you can leave.

Good news! There are dozens of bars in Bloomington that have — thus far — not been intolerant towards people with an opposing opinions.

LAUGH-O-RAMA! It’s always fun to use words the commies embrace — like “intolerant” — against the namby-pamby brigade. Mocking the chinless wonders is how we will win.

But they weren’t done alienating customers. They released yet another cringey statement:

While the response here has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, it’s time to reiterate why we took a stand against hate speech. In the last two weeks since sharing a post stating that we will not tolerate intolerance, our social media has been flooded with blatantly transphobic, homophobic and racist comments. We are all-inclusive and welcome all kindhearted customers. After making that post, the comments on every post since include hate speech saying that transgender people are mentally ill, biological women are being erased, and showing a plethora of disgusting memes.”

The bar soon added, “Hate has no place at The Fairfax.”

Reading that last post, I can say I smell the putrid stench of desperation. And a bunch of codswallop.

People suffering from gender dysphoria are mentally ill, as indicated by the fact that 40% will attempt to kill themselves. And biological real women are being erased by transamabobs — just ask Riley Gaines.

The Fairfax — with hat in hand — begged for more regulars to replace those they sent away.

Thank you to all of you for supporting our establishment. With the departure of some of our regulars, we have needed new clientele, and you have answered. I’m not gonna lie, we still need more of you right now. Please continue to consider supporting us. It’s gonna be a great year of friendship, food, drinks and live music!

What Have We Learned?

Trannies are bad for business. Screaming — intolerantly — for tolerance is a joke. The hateful Fairfax Bar and Grill gets what it deserves. Sic semper tyrannis.

Transgender suicide is real. If you’re transgender and are considering hurting yourself, please call (877) 565-8860.