Nothing to See Here: Blinken Used Private Email Address to Keep in Touch with Hunter Biden

How deeply is Secretary of State Antony Blinken involved in the Biden crime family’s influence peddling? Last week came it came to light that, as Matt Margolis noted, “it was the Biden campaign and Antony Blinken, now Secretary of State, who were the driving forces behind the letter pushing the false claim that Hunter Biden’s laptop was ‘Russian disinformation.’” And now comes the revelation that Blinken used his private email address rather than his government email to arrange meetings with the world’s leading natural gas company executive and modern artist, Hunter Biden.

The Washington Examiner revealed Wednesday that on May 22, 2015, back when Blinken was deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration, the world’s most famous crackhead wrote to Blinken: “Have a few minutes next week to grab a cup of coffee? I know you are impossibly busy, but would like to get your advice on a couple of things. Best, Hunter.” This was before Hunter became the artist of the century. This was when he was making buckets of money for being on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, despite having no background in the industry whatsoever.

Blinken replied affably, clearly aware of how important Hunter Biden was: “Absolutely. I’m just about to land in Tokyo en route back D.C. from Burma. I’ll be in office from Tuesday on. Copying Linda in my office to find a good time. Look forward to seeing you. Tony.” According to the Examiner, “the emails were then forwarded in two directions: Hunter Biden sent the exchange to Devon Archer, a fellow member of the Burisma board, while Blinken forwarded the emails to Linda Landers, his then-personal assistant.” Landers contacted Biden to find a mutually acceptable time for the meeting, and the two met on July 22, 2015.

The Examiner notes that “Blinken’s use of a personal email address to set up the meetings could create a pathway for investigation. In July 2010, Hunter Biden emailed Blinken’s wife, Evan Ryan, to ask for her husband’s personal email. ‘Can I get Toni’s non-govt email? I wanted to send him something. Thanks,’ Hunter Biden wrote.” But why? Why not use the government email? Surely someone as upstanding and unimpeachable as Hunter Biden couldn’t have something to hide, could he?

Related: Bargain Basement Influence Peddling: Now You Can Get a Hunter Biden Painting for Only $85,000!

Pete McGinnis of the Functional Government Initiative said that it looks as if people in government who were close to Old Joe Biden were “enabling” Hunter to go around “trading his father’s name to enrich himself. They may also have been doing so in a way that was outside the rules. We now have evidence that around the same time Blinken’s then-boss, Hillary Clinton, was using a private server to conduct government business, he may have been engaged in practices that blurred the lines between his official duties and private interests.” Indeed. What other explanation could there be? The government emails can be made public; private emails, not so easily. If Blinken didn’t want to risk the world discovering what kind of dealings he had with Hunter Biden, one easy way to conceal those dealings would be to use his private email.

If Hunter Biden were Donald Trump’s son and Antony Blinken were Trump’s secretary of state, we would already have had Congressional hearings about his influence-peddling operation, as well as another impeachment circus. Old Joe dismisses Hunter’s cushy job with Burisma as being completely on the up-and-up, and the media sycophants have never even bothered to ask the putative president about how his son suddenly became an artistic genius whose paintings sell for eye-popping amounts. The nation’s “journalists” seem to have no curiosity about who is buying Hunter’s paintings, and what they might be getting besides a crackhead’s pretentious doodlings.

Hunter Biden might as well walk around wearing sandwich boards proclaiming “DOUBLE STANDARD” on one side and “TWO-TIER JUSTICE SYSTEM” on the other. The Blinken email revelation is just the latest indication of this. It’s good that House Republicans have begun to look into Hunter’s shady dealings, but even if they establish definitively that Hunter was selling access to his father, and that other government officials were involved, it is unlikely that they will be able to hold Blinken or anyone else in the Biden regime accountable, given the craven politicization of Merrick Garland’s Justice Department.