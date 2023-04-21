REVEALED: Biden Campaign and Tony Blinken Orchestrated Letter From Intel Officials Disputing Hunter Biden Laptop

It was obvious to anyone that the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which the New York Post revealed before the 2020 presidential election, were completely legitimate, but thanks to a letter from 51 intelligence officials warning that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian misinformation,” big tech and the mainstream media had cover to suppress and censor the story. We were led to believe this was an independent effort by these former intelligence officials.

On Thursday night, the House Judiciary Committee revealed that according to testimony from former CIA director Mike Morell, it was the Biden campaign and Antony Blinken, now Secretary of State, who were the driving forces behind the letter pushing the false claim that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

#BREAKING: Testimony Reveals Secretary Blinken and the Biden Campaign Were Behind the Infamous Public Statement from Former Intel Officials on the Hunter Biden Laptop @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeTurner reveal HUGE news here: pic.twitter.com/bX3fpqJKPo — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 21, 2023

According to the Judiciary Committee, Morell informed them that Blinken, who was a senior campaign official at the time, reached out to him after the New York Post published articles revealing information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop about shady overseas business dealings, influence peddling, and, of course, salacious photos and video of Hunter with prostitutes.

Morell admitted that he organized the letter and its signatories with the intention of helping then-Vice President Biden because “he wanted to win the election.” He used his influence to convince his colleagues to sign the letter with the false claims to help the Biden campaign win.

“Morell further explained that one of his two goals in releasing the statement was to help then-Vice President Biden in the debate and to assist him in winning the election,” Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mike Turner (R-Ohio) wrote in their letter to Blinken.

According to the letter, Morell testified there were “two intents” with the letter. “One intent was to share our concern with the American people that the Russians were playing on this issue; and, two, it was to help Vice President Biden.”

When asked why he wanted to help Biden, Morell testified, “Because I wanted him to win the election.”

According to Morell, he only decided to take action and organize the letter, as well as exonerate Biden from allegations related to his son’s laptop, after Blinken contacted him. He said that his conversation with Blinken “triggered… that intent.”

The letter’s usage by Big Tech and the media to discredit and suppress the story was merely the tip of the iceberg. The Biden campaign also cited the letter they orchestrated as proof the laptop was “Russian disinformation” even though they were well aware of the laptop’s authenticity. The connection between these efforts and Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, as well as current Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is incredibly disturbing, as this may very well be one of the most significant instances of legitimate election interference in our nation’s history.