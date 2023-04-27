Dueling Campaign Ads: Trump Crushes 'Failing, Weak' Biden Admin in New Video

Remember in 2020, when then-President Donald Trump gave the commencement speech at West Point Military Academy and then he walked down a ramp with particular care so as not to slip? And the left-wing media lost their minds about it?

Trump addressed the controversy by explaining that he was wearing leather-soled shoes at the time and that there was no way he could walk down that wet ramp without “falling on his *ss.” “I can’t fall with the fake news watching,” he told the general escorting him offstage.

Joe Biden would have done well to learn from Trump’s caution, instead of indulging his handlers by breaking into his trademark old-man trot as a show of his alleged vitality so often. But a mere two months after Biden’s inauguration, his leg gave out beneath him as he jauntily jogged up the steps to Air Force One, and he fell on his face three times. That image of decrepitude and weakness flashed around the world in a heartbeat, instantly becoming the perfect metaphor for Biden’s entire so-called presidency. And two years on, it has naturally made its way into a campaign ad from Biden’s chief political rival, Donald Trump.

Related: Desiccated Fossil Joe Biden Launches Re-election Bid in Pre-dawn Video Release

Clocking in at one minute and 40 seconds, the Trump ad follows a similar format to Biden’s (and most political ads); it begins with a frightening dystopian vision of the current state of the country, then the candidate is presented as a savior who can lead us out of the darkness. But there are differences, chief among them the contrast between the visions. Biden’s ad tries to frighten Americans with marginal elitist worries like not being able to abort your unborn daughter or get your son’s tallywhacker whacked off, or that there aren’t enough reparations being paid to people based on their melanin concentration. And of course, those menacing white supremacist maggers are still featured prominently, rioting away at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump’s ad, on the other hand, highlights the things people with souls worry about: overwhelming illegal immigration and the collapse of the rule of law, the fentanyl epidemic, violent crime, inflation, the destruction of the middle class, world war — you know, the little things.

“It’s an invasion of America,” begins the gravelly voiced narration of the Trump ad. “Streets flooded with poison, killing millions. Enemies and tyrants on opposite sides of the globe laugh at us. Wars threaten us. The threat of nuclear annihilation, once forgotten, is now real again. America’s weakness has become their strength.” Check, check, and check — those are real fears for normal Americans.

The ad then pivots to the enemies in power: “The global elitists who send your kids to war, who tell you a woman is a man and a man is a woman, who teach your children their country, their faith, their beliefs are a lie. They have corrupted every facet of American government, weaponized it against you, while they watch our cities burn and violent crime skyrocket.” Yup.

“You and your families pay the price — out-of-control inflation, an economy wrecked, a nation in decline.” And here, the infamous footage of Biden falling up the stairs is shown. “This is Joe Biden’s America: failing, weak.” No argument here.

The video finally grants us relief by showing us the “one man, one movement” who can champion America and the middle class against “the globalists, the elitists, and the corrupt” — former President Donald Trump, who is basically the Republican incumbent. The ad wraps up with the slogan, “Make America great for us again.”

MAGFUA isn’t quite as catchy as MAGA, but what the heck — if it delivers us from these debauched globalist communist authoritarians, I’ll tattoo it on my fricking forehead. (Just kidding — I don’t do tats — but my point stands.)

See the ad for yourself: