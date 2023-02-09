The Morning Briefing: Forget Decorum—Republicans Need to Be in Street Fight Mode

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Anselm’s Tiddlywinks prowess had won him renown, but he really longed to be known as the Marmalade King of San Bernardino County.

Back in the Tea Party movement boom years from 2009-2012, I was still surrounded by a lot of Democrats, both in my public and private lives. I had co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party, which didn’t seem to faze my lefty friends in stand-up. We made it work. We always had.

My how times have changed.

Gone are the days when Republicans and Democrats could go at each other’s throats over politics for a while, then grab a beer and talk about anything else. There’s a tension there now that may not ever go away.

That’s why expecting members of Congress to be slobbering all over each other in a group hug under any circumstances is ridiculous.

Some Republicans were simply not in the mood for more of President LOLEightyonemillion’s pathological lying during the State of the Union Address and weren’t shy about expressing their feelings.

Mitt Romney, of course, sat idly by and admired his latest manicure.

There has been some whining about a lack of “decorum” at the SOTU, which Chris wrote something about:

“This kind of thing is supposed to be a no-no at State of the Union addresses, which take our democratic institutions and submerge them in all the pageantry of the ancient Persian court,” points out Matt Purple at The Spectator World. “The president is supposed to be a sun-god in these moments, with everyone else his captive worshippers.” Some critics have decried the “heckling” — or, as PJ Media’s own Rick Moran referred to it in a team Slack channel, “just speaking truth to power” — on the part of some GOP members, but one freshman member of the Republican delegation says that the president should have seen it coming. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) told The Spectator World that Joe Biden had it coming for the way he dissembled and for the tone he used toward Republicans. “I think him standing in the dais and lying to the American people is inappropriate,” he told The Spectator. “If you’re going to have the audacity to do that, don’t be surprised that you get pushback from those who are being levied with accusations,” he added. “So I would say what was inappropriate is his tone.”

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

For far too long, Democrats have been able to run roughshod over Republicans with lies, only to be met with next to no resistance. GOP etiquette dictated that everyone remain above the fray, no matter how much the Dems prevaricated. The Republicans would then adjourn to the Capitol Hill Club for huzzahs and harumphs all around, while the Democrats when out and sold their lies to voters.

Matt wrote a VIP post noting the media double-standard when it comes to such things. That’s to be expected, however. MSM hacks routinely fawn over bad behavior by the Democrats, especially since 2016. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been one ongoing tactless tantrum since she got into office. The Dems’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media treat every word barf of hers as Shakespearean brilliance, even though all she ever does is reaffirm her status as America’s Dumbest Bartender.

To a man and woman, Republicans in Congress need to be far less decorous, especially until November 2024. Put more plainly: less Mitt Romney, more Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Decorum and bipartisanship should be anathema to any Republican in Congress who is serious about kicking the Democrats’ creeping commie threat squarely in the groin and slowing this nonsense down a bit.

When you are in a street fight, you don’t worry about what people are going to think afterwards. You think about doing whatever you can in the moment to survive. That’s the mentality Republicans should have right now. You can still have a brick thrown at your head while hanging around above the fray. Too many in the GOP still haven’t yet digested that reality.

The Senate is a lost cause as long as Mitch the Squish is pulling the strings. The fighting burden falls on the Republicans in the House. Maybe George Santos can teach them some things he learned when he was heavyweight champion of the world (I couldn’t resist — Santos makes it too easy).

Seriously though, I would love to spend the next 20 months reading about how indecorous and mean Republican members of Congress are. It will let me know that they’re focused.

And willing to throw some political punches for the American people.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. BOMBSHELL: Yep, It Looks Like Team Biden Blew up Europe’s Nord Stream Pipeline

Over 11K Dead in Horrific Syrian, Turkish Earthquakes

The 45 Goals of Communism at Work: Woman Booted from Virginia School Board for Honoring the Constitution

Kevin and Kruiser’s Unwoke Cocktail of the Week: The Supermarine Spitfire!

TikTok and Spy Balloons: Unguarded America Provides No Resistance to China

LGBTQ+++™WTF: ‘Fictionkin’

Lock ’em all up. Pandemic Unemployment Fraud Now Tops a Staggering $191 Billion

It’s not a woke world after all. Get Woke, Get Fired. Disney to Axe 7,000 Jobs

BREAKING: James O’Keefe Put on Leave at Project Veritas. Has There Been a Coup?

Top Law Enforcement Groups Line Up to Oppose Biden FCC Nominee

#MouthBarf. WATCH: The Kiss at the State of the Union Everyone Is Wondering About

What Could Have Led a New York Stockbroker to Become a Terrorist?

Biden’s Empty Threats to China Underscore His Weak Response to Chinese Spy Balloon

#TeamLessDecorum. GOP Congressman Dismisses Complaints Over ‘Lack of Decorum’ at State of the Union

Did You Catch Biden’s Shocking Admission During His SOTU Address?

After Colluding With Big Tech to Censor, Biden Calls for Social Media Accountability in SOTU

The Church of England May Go Gender-Neutral

MSNBC Spreads Fake News About Trump and Chinese Spy Balloons

Does the Constitution Protect Abortion? A Federal Judge Thinks It May Do Just That.

Americans Believe Biden Botched Chinese Spy Balloon Crisis

Why Did the Democrats All Stand and Applaud When Biden Said Something Incomprehensible?

VDH. The Mess of an Address

AI Is Making Voice Actors Nervous

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. We Deserve Reparations From Stupid People

DeSantis Takes Another Shot At Disney

Pro-Life Father Targeted by DOJ Has Had a Productive Few Days Sticking It to Biden

DeSantis Addresses Latest Eye-Popping Jab From Trump

Matt Gaetz Quietly Replaces Chip Roy on ‘Weaponization’ Committee

New Mexico Democrats advance gun ban, 14-day waiting period

Cam&Co. Iowa student sues over 2A t-shirt suspension

The uneven application of enforcing laws

She killed it

George Will reminder: Public sector unions are bad for everyone

Flag madness hits the wall in Huntington Beach

‘King of Late Night’ Greg Gutfeld Gets a Super Bowl Ad

Byron Donalds Lights Up Twitter Officials, Drops Receipts on Contact With Biden Team

Biden Blithely Admits One of Documents FBI Seized Is From 1974 in Troubling PBS Interview

Christopher Rufo wrangles another ‘update’ out of the Washington Post and Philip Bump

Rep. Nancy Mace asks ex-Twitter lawyer where she got the medical expertise to censor doctors

Michael Shellenberger digs into the #TwitterFiles to fact-check testimony of ex Twitter officials

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. UKRAINE WAR: The Russian Steamroller Crushes Down on Bakhmut, but for How Long?

The CDC Knew Masks Were Kinda Worthless

Insidious Propaganda: Netflix Inks Sponsorship Deal to Product-Place GM Electric Vehicles

Can We Stop Pretending to Be Outraged Over Lack of Decorum?

Military Intervention in Haiti? Everyone Agrees, but No One Wants to Lead It.

Biden’s Worst Lies From the State of the Union

Around the Interwebz

‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ Has Been Rerecorded By Roger Waters Without Other Pink Floyd Members

Scientists find unprecedented rings around object in our solar system

A Brief History of Pizza

Bee Me

Ex-Twitter Employee Scores New Job Working For FBI Due To Past Experience Working For FBI https://t.co/IqQ5Izrsms — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 9, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I finally watched the Elvis movie. It put me in the mood. This special never gets old.