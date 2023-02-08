Insidious Propaganda: Netflix Inks Sponsorship Deal to Product-Place GM Electric Vehicles

“Feel a little patronized.

Don’t feel bad

They found a way inside your head

And you feel a bit misled

It’s not that they don’t care

The television’s put a thought inside your head

Like a Barry Manilow

Jingle I’d like to

Teach the world to sing

In perfect harmony

A symphonic blank stare.”

—NOFX, The Decline

This week in propaganda-masquerading-as-entertainment, Netflix is cashing in on the electric vehicle (EV) game. What you mistook for art was really an elaborate advertorial.