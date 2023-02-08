Insidious Propaganda: Netflix Inks Sponsorship Deal to Product-Place GM Electric Vehicles

“Feel a little patronized.
Don’t feel bad
They found a way inside your head
And you feel a bit misled
It’s not that they don’t care
The television’s put a thought inside your head
Like a Barry Manilow
Jingle I’d like to
Teach the world to sing
In perfect harmony
A symphonic blank stare.”
—NOFX, The Decline
This week in propaganda-masquerading-as-entertainment, Netflix is cashing in on the electric vehicle (EV) game. What you mistook for art was really an elaborate advertorial.
Via Road and Track:
Netflix announced a deal last week with General Motors to feature EVs in its original productions.
The company will work cars like the Chevy Bolt EUV, Cadillac Lyriq, and GMC Hummer EV into key Netflix originals. The Bolt will be in the new season of Love Is Blind, the Hummer EV will star in season 7 of Queer Eye, and Rob Lowe will drive a Cadillac Lyriq in Unstable.
The move is part of a broader effort by Netflix to work more electric vehicles into its content. The wide-ranging goal will include screen time for non-GM EVs, but both companies seem invested in the partnership.
Where would the multinational corporate state be without its mass media assets? Pop culture is the main vehicle through which the social engineers infiltrate the mind of the NPC — and most have no idea they are processing propaganda.
What’s sad is that this strategy apparently works wonders for marketing purposes. Product placement is a $23 billion industry, with the vast majority of the dollars going to television, followed by film.
Source: Statista