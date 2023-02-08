Biden's Worst Lies From the State of the Union

Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and, as predicted, lied his way through the entire speech. Here are just ten of his more egregious lies.

“As I stand here tonight, we have created a record 12 million new jobs, more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”

The most recent jobs report indicates that the United States has created less than 2 million new jobs since the economic collapse brought on by the epidemic — and that hasn’t even kept up with population growth.

2. Deficit

“In the last two years, my administration cut the deficit by more than $1.7 trillion — the largest deficit reduction in American history.”

It’s true that in 2022, the deficit shrank by $1.4 trillion, but that’s not because of Biden’s spending cuts, but rather because the bipartisan emergency pandemic relief from the previous year had expired as planned. In his first two years in office, Biden has actually boosted federal spending by more than $10 trillion.

3. Social Security

“If anyone tries to cut Social Security, I will stop them. And if anyone tries to cut Medicare, I will stop them.”

Joe Biden claimed that Republicans want to cut Social Security. This is a tired old talking point that Democrats have been using for decades, and considering that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said “cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table” in the debt ceiling discussions, it was even more disingenuous of Biden to make these claims.

4. Inflation

“Inflation has been a global problem because of the pandemic that disrupted supply chains and Putin’s war that disrupted energy and food supplies.”

Joe Biden came to office at a time when inflation was at 1.2%, and it was going up well before Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine. Nonetheless, Biden attempted to blame inflation on COVID-19 and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

5. Non-compete agreements for fast food workers

“30 million workers had to sign noncompete agreements with the jobs they take. Thirty million. So a cashier at a burger place can’t walk across town and take the same job at another burger place to make a few bucks more.”

Biden has been making this claim for a few years now, and it has previously been debunked.

6. Linking crime to the pandemic

“COVID left other scars, like the spike in violent crime in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.”

This claim attempts to erase the impact of the Democrat-supported “defund the police” movement which brought disastrous results nationwide in the cities that succeeded in doing so. For example, Democrat-run cities like New York, Los Angeles, Portland, and Minneapolis cut police funding and saw their crime rates spike as a result.

7. Banning assault weapons

“Ban assault weapons once and for all. We did it before. I led the fight to ban them in 1994. In the 10 years the ban was law, mass shootings went down. After Republicans let it expire, mass shootings tripled.”

The oft-repeated claim that the 1994 “assault weapons” ban succeeded in reducing mass shootings and that when the law expired mass shootings went back up has been debunked for years.

8. The Supreme Court

“Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose.”

The Supreme Court did not take away the right to an abortion. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization found that Roe v. Wade was improperly decided and returned the regulation of abortion to the individual states. Several states have since codified abortion rights — which is well within their right to do since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

9. Abortion extremism

“But already, more than a dozen states are enforcing extreme abortion bans.”

While Democrats in Washington generally support abortion-on-demand up until the moment of birth, polls have consistently shown that Americans generally believe abortion should be legal but there should be limits on it. Support for abortion drops significantly each trimester. “Six in 10 U.S. adults think abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy,” explains Gallup. “However, support drops by about half, to 28%, for abortions conducted in the second three months, and by half again, to 13%, in the final three months.”

Therefore, a gestational limit of 12 to 15 weeks is actually mainstream, and the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is also working with local state legislatures to get these gestational limits passed.

10. Unity

“When I came to office, most everyone assumed bipartisanship was impossible. But I never believed it. That’s why a year ago, I offered a Unity Agenda for the nation.”

Since taking office, Joe Biden has adopted the most radical agenda in history. This is why polls have shown that Americans believe he’s failed to “bring the country closer together” from the beginning. In fact, his former press secretary admitted last year that it was never Biden’s intention to work with Republicans in Congress. And his calls for bipartisanship and unity come across as particularly hypocritical considering he gave a Hitleresque primetime address back in September, slamming his political opposition.