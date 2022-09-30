Coincidence? Surge of Left-wing Violence Follows Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech

When President Joe Biden gave a Hitleresque primetime address earlier this month, dubbing millions of Trump-supporting Americans threats to democracy, he was roundly criticized by the right but met with mixed reactions from the left.

“We must be honest with each other and with ourselves,” Biden said during his speech. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

His address was the centerpiece of a broader campaign dubbing Trump supporters semi-fascists — which was rather ironic, considering the fascistic vibes of the speech and setting. The optics were so bad that CNN went so far as to not-so-subtly alter the hue of the blood-red backdrop to lessen the sinister Nazi-esque vibe. Some at the network couldn’t restrain themselves from blasting Biden for giving such a blatantly partisan and divisive speech while being flanked by Marines.

During the speech, Biden gave a thinly-veiled call to arms, directing his supporters to “stop” the so-called “assault on Democracy.”

“We are not powerless in the face of these threats,” Biden said. “We are not bystanders in this ongoing attack on democracy. There are far more Americans, far more Americans, from every background and belief, who reject the extreme MAGA ideology than those that accept it.”

“And folks, it’s within our power, within our hands, yours and mine, to stop the assault on democracy,” he added.

Well, it turns out that Biden’s speech inspired a new wave of violence targeting conservatives.

In North Dakota, Shannon Brandt, 41, heeded Biden’s call and ran over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his SUV in an alley after a political argument. Brandt believed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group.”

In New Mexico, someone shot pellets at Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s home, breaking the windows.

In Texas, two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s reelection campaign were physically assaulted while going door-to-door in a Houston suburb.

In Michigan, an 84-year-old woman who was handing out pro-life literature was allegedly shot by a man after they got into a heated argument.

Biden’s inciteful rhetoric seems to have inspired other Democrat politicians to ratchet up their rhetoric, too. Rep. Tim Ryan (R-Ohio), who’s running for the U.S. Senate, recently declared, “We have to kill and confront [the MAGA] movement.”

While the radical left can’t agree on how many genders there are, violence has increasingly become their universal language. Whenever they don’t get what they want or they want to send a message, they resort to violence. The George Floyd/BLM riots saw millions of dollars in property damage and many more deaths. Antifa violence that summer was routinely celebrated by Democrats and downplayed by the media. In the wake of the Dobbs ruling, violence against pro-life pregnancy centers skyrocketed.

Americans expect a president to tone down the rhetoric and advocate against violence, but Joe Biden took a different approach. He cast his political opponents as enemies of our country, and leftists subsequently believed they were morally in the right to take up arms against conservatives.

There’s no doubt that Biden fanned the flames of left-wing violence, and make no mistake about it, it’s going to get worse