Americans Believe Biden Botched Chinese Spy Balloon Crisis

Americans overwhelmingly feel that Joe Biden mishandled the Chinese spy balloon crisis, according to a new survey from Convention of States Action in collaboration with the Trafalgar Group.

According to the poll of 1,000 likely general election voters, 63.4% say they disapprove of President Biden’s handling of Chinese spy balloon, with 34.5% saying the crisis should have been dealt with sooner and 28.9% saying the crisis was mishandled overall. Only 36.6% of voters say Biden handled the crisis appropriately.

“The haughty assurance from the DC Establishment that ‘the adults are back in charge’ after Biden became president is once again coming back to haunt us. As we saw with the historic disaster in Afghanistan, President Biden and his team are consistently unprepared for the crises our country is facing, both internationally and domestically,” said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States. “This is what happens when unserious people are put in charge and come up against serious and dangerous problems. America would be better off if President Biden and his administration spent less time telling us people’s pronouns and pushing far-left initiatives, and more time on the important business of actually running our nation. China is the greatest threat to America since the Soviet Union, and they are laughing at us. The American people are demanding serious leadership now.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, argued that Biden’s actions amounted to dereliction of duty.

“I think the dereliction of duty begins with this,” Rubio began. “Why not on Tuesday or Wednesday — you know people are gonna see this. At some point, you’re gonna have to disclose it, and they probably didn’t want to, because they didn’t want to have their hands forced on canceling this Blinken visit, so they didn’t have to talk about it. But why didn’t the president go on television?”

“Presidents have the ability to go before camera, go before the nation, and basically explain these things early on, and the failure to do so — I don’t understand that,” he continued. “I don’t understand why he wouldn’t do that, and that is the beginning of dereliction of duty.”