After Colluding With Big Tech to Censor, Biden Calls for Social Media Accountability in SOTU

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. Joe Biden called for social media companies to be held “accountable” for running a profitable “experiment” on kids during his State of the Union address, and he also supported antitrust measures that would target Big Tech. But Biden’s own White House and various government agencies were caught pressuring and colluding with Big Tech to censor Americans. How can Biden be trusted to hold social media “accountable” and honest when in at least one area, tech and government are so closely partnered in work they tried to hide?

Incredible moment from #SOTU that received a standing ovation from both sides of the aisle: "We must finally hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they're doing, running on children for profit." pic.twitter.com/ddCzsIpWP3 — Accountable Tech (@accountabletech) February 8, 2023

Biden said, or rather slurred, during the State of the Union (SOTU) address, “Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage.” He added, “We must finally hold social media companies accountable for the experiment they’re doing, running on children for profit. It’s time to pass bipartisan legislation to stop Big Tech from collecting personal data on our kids and teenagers online, ban targeted advertising to children, and impose stricter limits on the personal data that companies collect on all of us.”

Yet Biden has specifically promoted and legitimized Chinese-owned TikTok, whose data collection poses a serious national security risk, according to a growing bipartisan consensus. TikTok is also very harmful to teens.

Biden is a hypocrite. America First Legal (AFL) recently obtained documentation showing that the Biden White House worked with government agencies, including the State Department, to use foreign intelligence and propaganda methods against Americans to censor their free speech. “These documents prove that there was a coordinated effort through the Biden Administration to take intelligence tools and use them against Americans. This was directly coordinated by the Executive Office of the President and the National Security Council,” AFL stated, directly implicating Biden.

Further, after the Homeland Security Department’s effort to start a Disinformation Governance Board failed, the White House launched its own “disinformation” task force in June 2022. And then-Attorney General of Missouri Eric Schmitt, after obtaining extensive evidence through a lawsuit, accused the Biden administration in September 2022 of orchestrating a “vast censorship enterprise” with Big Tech against Americans. Biden and then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki openly urged tech platforms to commit censorship multiple times.

All of which is to say, Joe Biden holding Big Tech “accountable” for anything would be about as effective as having him hold his son Hunter accountable. In both cases, Biden is in on the corruption he is supposed to fix.