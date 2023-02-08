LGBTQ+++™WTF: 'Fictionkin'

You might be familiar with the sexual identity known as “otherkin,” in which a person identifies as non-human. Matt Walsh provided an instant classic example when he interviewed a gentleman who fancies himself a wolf for his documentary What Is a Woman?

“Fictionkin” is an extension of otherkin, describing an individual “who believes themselves to be a reincarnation or parallel incarnation of a fictional character.”

I informally surveyed the published materials of fictionkin people on social media, and most of them apparently identify as dragons, Pokemon, or obscure Japanese anime characters.

There appears to be substantial overlap between “fictionkin” and self-diagnosed autistics.

📌PINNED📌 Hi, I’m Snowfall, or you could call me Diane. ❄️She/Her 🏳️‍⚧️

❄️Demiromantic Lesbian 🏳️‍🌈

❄️Otherkin, dragonkin, fictionkin

❄️Minor, 17 years

❄️Artist

❄️Autistic. I also have ADHD, anxiety, and BPD. I post and retweet A LOT, be wary of that before following! pic.twitter.com/tHO6R5yPZ2 — god of autism θΔ (snowfall) (@snowfallkin) January 31, 2023

a zmall intro thingy ☆ • hi I'm finney! Or bruce+rascal • im autiztic and have adhd • I'm tranzmazc and gay+ :33 • im (a) finney blake+bruce yamada fictionkin/irl! • im mixed and a minor zo no weird ztuff >:( • I dizlike phyzical touch for obviouz reazonz .. :< pic.twitter.com/2zfzHwZH8i — ⋆☆ finney !! (@sadioys) February 5, 2023

I understand there is very little intellectual nutrition in exploring the degenerate proclivities of the LGBTQ+++™ subculture. There are arguably much more pressing sociopolitical issues to discuss. The illogic is readily apparent.

So why give the degenerates the time of day?