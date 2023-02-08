LGBTQ+++™WTF: 'Fictionkin'

Culture

By Ben Bartee 2:50 PM on February 08, 2023
You might be familiar with the sexual identity known as “otherkin,” in which a person identifies as non-human. Matt Walsh provided an instant classic example when he interviewed a gentleman who fancies himself a wolf for his documentary What Is a Woman?

Fictionkin” is an extension of otherkin, describing an individual “who believes themselves to be a reincarnation or parallel incarnation of a fictional character.”

I informally surveyed the published materials of fictionkin people on social media, and most of them apparently identify as dragons, Pokemon, or obscure Japanese anime characters.

There appears to be substantial overlap between “fictionkin” and self-diagnosed autistics.

I understand there is very little intellectual nutrition in exploring the degenerate proclivities of the LGBTQ+++™ subculture. There are arguably much more pressing sociopolitical issues to discuss. The illogic is readily apparent.

So why give the degenerates the time of day?

  • Even while more of the general population awakens to the insanity, the degeneracy appears to be accelerating within the insulated LGBTQ+++™ subculture. This is not a recipe for a functional society.
  • It’s satisfying to ritually ridicule recreationally.
  • Your kids in public school are learning the merits of fictionkinism. So when they come home and tell you their new pronouns are Peter/Pan, you’ll know where to point the finger.
