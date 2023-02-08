The 45 Goals of Communism at Work: Woman Booted from Virginia School Board for Honoring the Constitution

The global commie toilet people trying to take over our nation have achieved a terrifying level of success, and yet I still know people who have no idea that their kids will — unless we act fast — grow up in a George Orwell novel.

It occurred to me that a lot of people just aren’t seeing the Marxism for the trees, so I’ve decided to write a few articles pointing out just how successful the bolshie swine are at realizing their 45 Goals of Communism, as they were entered into the U.S. Congressional record back in 1958.

Today’s entry has it all: hypocrisy, an assault on our Constitution and the Founding Fathers, and an execrable bolshie from the highest levels of the Democrat Party pushing a sinister, anti-American curriculum to every public school student in Virginia.

FAST FACTS

Glenn Youngkin nominated Suparna Dutta for the Virginia Board of Education last July.

Dutta is a mother who immigrated here from India and an advocate of STEM education as well as “traditional American values.”

As per Fox News, Virginia state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi opposed Dutta’s nomination over a new state school curriculum.

It seems the trouble starts on page eight of the newly revised History and Social Science Standards of Learning for Virginia Public Schools, which states in part that “The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are remarkable documents that provide the freedoms and framework for our constitutional republic.”

Dutta, being a fine, upstanding American, agreed with that. But Anne Holton — the wife of Democrat Virginia senator and failed VP candidate on the Hillary ticket, Tim Kaine — got her undies in a bundle over the line.

“You cannot reference the Declaration of Independence and Constitution as remarkable documents without also acknowledging that they contain fundamental flaws of enshrining slavery and limiting the protections that they provided for only to white, propertied men,” Holton obediently declared.

PINKO-RAMA! Holton nailed two commie goals in one virtuous statement: Goal #29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis; and Goal #30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

Related: Michigan School Board Member Lashes Out at White People

Dutta then made things worse by doing the unforgivable: she excoriated communism.

In a discussion regarding socialism being compatible with democracy — which Holton agreed it is not — Dutta stated, “I think socialism is just about as bad as communism. It co-opts the important decisions belonging to families and individuals.”

A group of commie sitzpinklers calling themselves Virginia Grass Roots went to war against Dutta and posted a list of codswallop allegations against her, including such progressive greatest hits as:

“She is known to have associated and rallied with members of far-right and white supremacist groups.”

“She accused the NAACP and FCPS board members of ‘standing on the necks of Asians.'”

“She called racism and slavery ‘questionable concepts.'”

Dutta — who, again, is from India — denies hobnobbing with white supremacists as well as the rest of the assertions, but the Virginia Board of Education ousted her all the same. So much for being a woman of color trying to create a better life for Virginia public school students — that only flies if you’re playing for the pinkos.

You can see more of Dutta here, as well as Hutton, who is at worst a communist and at best a useful idiot.