Michigan School Board Member Lashes Out at White People

Kesha Hamilton is a member of the school board in Jackson, Michigan. Whatever else she may believe, she firmly contends that white people are evil, as evidenced by a December 17 tweet that read, “Whiteness is so evil.. it manipulates then says, I won’t apologize for my dishonesty and trauma inducing practices and thinks you should applaud it for being honest about its ability to manipulate and be dishonest.”

Libs of TikTok brought the proverbial receipts when it came to Hamilton’s opinion. As the old saying goes, tell me how you really feel:

So, according to Hamilton, white people are evil, manipulative, treacherously abrasive, and more dangerous than wild animals. Oh, and white women are “the stupidest.” You can scroll down through the feed to see that responders were, by and large, infuriated.

The website MLive Michigan said that the January school board meeting saw a larger number of people in attendance than usual and a greater security presence since someone had been circulating fliers with a logo resembling that of the Proud Boys reading, “Jackson School Board hates White people.”

During the meeting, some called Hamilton’s comments “disgraceful” and “appalling.” Another called her an “angry and bitter judge” and said her remarks were divisive. That commenter added, “Someone in her influential position must be held to a high standard. She must be a representative for all students in the JPS system. Her racist comments should not be condoned. How can all kids feel safe when physical characteristics over which they have no control are being called evil and dangerous?” Another said Hamilton’s language was hurting society rather than helping it and that Hamilton was adding to disparities and dividing the Jackson community.

Conversely, Jackson High School teacher Paris Anderson, a white, conservative male Christian called Hamilton caring and compassionate and said that she was not a racist. He added that Jackson has never questioned him about the way he teaches a history that is not his. Another attendee, Myeshia Jones, rose to Hamilton’s defense by stating that Hamilton was not attacking individuals:

Whiteness is the system, the ideology, the belief, the thought that because your skin is white, you are superior to Black people. Because your skin is white you deserve better. Because your skin is white, you have better opportunities

However, Hamilton’s tweets actually attacked white people. Scroll back up and read them again.

There are white racists out there. Just not as many as Hamilton or the DOJ would have you believe. And the white people who really believe they are superior and have better opportunities would rather have Hamilton in the room as opposed to a commoner like you or me. Supporting Hamilton gives the closet racists on the Left the balm they need to soothe their souls and continue to feel superior and gracious and to be patronizing. Someday, people like Hamilton will figure this out, and I hope I’m around to see it.

Undaunted, Hamilton posted another tweet, this time about her gratitude for the support she received:

She had one supporter who expressed her relief that Hamilton was safe. She also speculated that things at the school board meeting could have escalated, given the negative reaction from many online. Well, of course, because someone saying that they don’t like being called a racist, heaven forfend, expresses an idea that does not bear the official Woke Seal of Approval must naturally be prone to violence. However, the vast majority of those who replied continued to take Hamilton to task for her vitriol, including a man named Moaead Rawashdeh, who said, “I am not a white person But I stand with white people against your disgusting hateful blunt racism Getting fired is a fraction of what you deserve.”

Hamilton, it should be noted, is a racial equity consultant with Diverse Minds Consulting LLC. And there you have it – a repairperson in search of a problem. Even a problem that must be created will do. One of the responders to the Libs of TikTok post made an interesting observation:

This anti-white push will do nothing but manufacture white racists out of people who would have never been racist otherwise. They’re generating resentment. These people don’t want racial harmony. They need the racial animosity to continue.

And the man has a point. The only permissible response to this controversy is to confess one’s racism or, if necessary, manufacture it. And even then, confession is not enough. You may remember a little thing called “Race to Dinner,” in which black activists were paid to lecture wealthy white women on how racist they were. Even when the women broke down and cried, their tears were derided as manipulative.

For race hustlers, there can never be a right answer. The only thing one can do is say one is a racist and accept the penalties. Stop me if you’ve heard this story before, but in the early years of the Obama administration, anyone who disliked the president’s policies was labeled a racist. One listener told me he just didn’t care anymore since, no matter what he said or did, he would be labeled as a racist.

And the current trend in what passes for “discourse” is to find racism everywhere, even if it has to be sown, grown, and teased out of a person who is not racist to begin with. The idea is to hammer them until they blow up so people can shout, “See? See? I knew they were racists all along!” Or to break them down so they will confess to anything. Historically, the second approach has been a very effective torture technique among totalitarians.

Years ago, we lived in a house where to our left was an immigrant family from Chile. To the right was a white family. The white family flew lots of American flags and were life-long residents of the area. As white people, which family do you think we got along with? Well, the Chilean family came out to greet us when we moved in. We shoveled each other’s snow, brought in each other’s garbage cans, exchanged Christmas gifts, and we had them over for dinner and parties. They also, incidentally, introduced us to a great red wine.

The white family, by contrast, had two kids that were known for vandalism and crime. They had loud, obnoxious trucks that spewed exhaust everywhere, and raced up and down the street in a beater truck with a Confederate flag painted on the roof, terrorizing young and old alike. They screamed profanities at all hours of the night, stole cherries from the tree in our yard, and dumped toxic chemicals in the driveway. They were obnoxious, unkempt, chronically unemployed, and well-known to the cops. So we hated our neighbors to the right and loved our neighbors to the left, and not because we thought it was cool to have Chilean friends. Our neighbors to the left were genuinely decent, kind, and neighborly people. The kids on the right were a waste of DNA. Too bad progressives would never believe this story, as true as it is. But character counts more than color.

Ultimately, the race hustlers do not want to stop racism as much as leverage it where they think they have found it and create it where they deem it necessary. Again, there are real racists out there. And that attitude is execrable. No sane person would deny that. But apparently, there are not enough actual racists to support a narrative. Or an industry.