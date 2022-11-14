The Morning Briefing: Since Nightmares Do Come True—What If Biden DOES Run Again?

Top O’ the Briefing

I have a lot more to write about this election in the coming days but I thought I’d take a bit of a break from the postmortem watch this morning. And I’m going to need a few days of mourning for the political demise of my beloved Arizona. Remember, I moved back here from California to get away from this kind of nonsense.

I blame Jeff Flake. For everything.

As we are all aware, the 2024 presidential election slog will be upon us pretty much the second that the Georgia runoff is finished. We are in an odd position for this one. The party out of power may have a clearer picture of who it’s going to run than the party with the first-term incumbent president.

Speculation about what the Democrats will do for 2024 has been all over the place. Biden is getting worse by the minute. Robert chronicled his latest public embarrassment:

Old Joe Biden first said it on the South Lawn on Thursday, right after he said: “Look, I don’t think the conflict will be resolved with Russia and Ukraine until Ukraine gets out of —” Whoops! “Until Putin gets out of Ukraine.” He followed that one with yet another: “Anyway, you guys, I’m heading down to — first of all, going to Cairo for the — for the environmental effort, then heading over to Colombia and then — I mean, Cambodia. I was thinking — I’m thinking the Western Hemisphere.” Yeah, that explains it. Except in Phnom Penh on Saturday, Old Joe did it again: “And I want to thank the Prime Minister of — for Colombia’s leadership in the ASEAN — as ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us.” Does the ostensible president of the United States have any idea where he is at any given time?

It would be nice if I could feel bad for the guy, but I just want to relentlessly mock the mush-mouthed idiot for continuing to play President of the United States.

Matt had an interesting post yesterday about one convoluted plan for Biden:

With Democrats outperforming expectations on Tuesday, many see Biden as being emboldened to run for election in 2024 — despite being in an advanced state of fossilization. Biden’s 2024 plans remain a big fat question mark, and he’s reportedly going to make a decision early next year. But one Republican strategist thinks there’s an alternative game plan for Biden: replace Kamala Harris with Gavin Newsom and then resign. Douglas MacKinnon, who worked in the Reagan and Bush 41 administrations, argues that Biden and Harris’s unpopularity makes this a viable strategy for the Democrats if they want to hold onto the White House. MacKinnon argues that because Newsom exceeded expectations, his reelection in California was some tour de force and the Democrats’ bests hope of holding the White House.

Wow, a literal Great White Hope, with hints of convoluted Evan McMullin 2016 machinations thrown in.

I would eat popcorn full-time if the Democrats replaced the first female and Black Vice President of the United States with a white dude from her home state. Even I don’t think that they’re that stupid though.

As Matt mentioned, however, Biden is feeling his oats after last Tuesday. That got me thinking about something I’d completely ruled out already: what if Biden does decide to go through with running again?

Forget his nonexistent mind, the big question is whether he has the physical stamina for a real presidential run. All he did in 2020 was hide at home and do an occasional video with DOCTOR Mama Jill. The rigors of a non-pandemic run would not be kind to him, of course. At least he’d be spared a grueling primary.

As we’ve seen, his wife doesn’t give a damn about his health or public reputation. She’s just fine with him wandering around lost for millions to see, just as long as she can show off the latest bit of upholstery that she’s had fashioned into a baggy street lady dress.

The rest of his handlers don’t care either. If they can get him through the campaign and somehow (GOSH, WONDER HOW, KRUISER?) get him past Trump or DeSantis, they get another four years of taking a wrecking ball to the Constitution.

Yeah, they’re going to be pumping him full of Hunter S. Thompson levels of balancing drugs. Again, they don’t care. No one in the Biden family loves this guy enough to keep him from doing it.

So don’t rule it out.

I’m going to need more whiskey.

