Josh Hawley: ‘Time to Bury’ the Old GOP

Accusations and speculations are flying thick and fast after the midterm elections, which were predicted to show a huge red wave but which left the Senate in Democrat control and the House still undecided. Gross (and ongoing) incompetence in Arizona and allegations of cheating have only intensified the debate. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) had one very decided opinion post-Election Day: the “old” GOP failed and needs a major overhaul.

The old party is dead. Time to bury it. Build something new — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 13, 2022

”The old party is dead,” Hawley tweeted on Saturday. “Time to bury it. Build something new.” Hawley also recently critiqued Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is under fire for pulling funding from Republican candidates like Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters, Breitbart reported.

Hawley reportedly said he wouldn’t support McConnell for continued Senate Republican leadership. “I’m not sure if any other senator will run or not. Nobody’s indicated they would. But my view is that we need new leadership in that position,” Hawley stated. The senator blasted Republican leadership for midterm losses.

He joined other senators, including Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), in calling for a delay in voting on Republican Senate leadership until after the Georgia runoff election. “Exactly right. I don’t know why Senate GOP would hold a leadership vote for the next Congress before this election is finished,” Hawley tweeted.