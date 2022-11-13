Is Biden's Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan Dead?

The Biden administration has stopped taking applications for student loan debt relief, indicating that it may be considering another approach to the problem of student loans or may be abandoning the plan altogether.

Biden’s fig-leaf legal justification — basing the constitutionality of the program on a 2003 law that forgave some student loans from military members who served — fell apart under the stern pen of U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman, who correctly pointed out that the Department of Education didn’t have the legal authority to offer loan forgiveness on that scale. He also made it clear that the education department had “usurped” the power of the legislative branch in forgiving debt.

But that was only the latest legal setback for the program. Six Republican states successfully halted the Department of Education from writing off any debt while they considered their own lawsuit.

At the very least, the courts are going to force Biden to rethink his legal justification. And if he can’t find one, the administration will have no choice but to cancel it.