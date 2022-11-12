NASA Sets Its Sights on Wednesday for Artemis Launch

After Hurricane Nicole ravaged Florida’s East Coast this week, NASA was concerned whether the Artemis rocket, already at Launch Complex 39B for next week’s launch, sustained damage. While winds reached 100 mph at the top of the launch tower, winds were slower at the bottom of the tower, so the rocket only needed minor repairs before its test launch, which is now scheduled for Wednesday.

“’Right now, there’s nothing preventing us’ from attempting a launch on Wednesday, said NASA’s Jim Free, an associate administrator,” reports the Associated Press.

“The wind never exceeded the rocket’s design limits as Hurricane Nicole swept through Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, according to Free,” the AP report continues. “But he acknowledged if the launch team had known in advance that a hurricane was going to hit, they likely would have kept the rocket indoors. The rocket was moved out to the pad late last week for its $4.1 billion demo mission.”

NASA had set an original launch date of Monday but pushed the test flight back to Wednesday out of concern for potential damage to the rocket. As of now, the launch is set for 1:04 a.m. EST on Wednesday with a two-hour window for this first launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.

“Space Launch System engineers have performed detailed analysis to confirm the sustained and peak winds experienced during the storm have no adverse effect on the structural strength of the rocket,” NASA wrote on its Artemis blog. “While varying peak winds were measured by sensors at different heights at the pad, all measurements remained below 75% of SLS design limits, which also are intentionally conservative. Data from testing with actual hardware during the structural test series and modal testing, as well as other evaluations and modeling, provide confidence there is margin beyond the design ratings.”

On Friday, crews recaulked and tightened items on the spacecraft and repositioned an umbilical that Nicole knocked off alignment. Engineers will perform tests throughout the weekend to ensure that everything is in working order for the launch on Wednesday.

“The Artemis I mission management team will convene Sunday afternoon to review the preparations for launch,” NASA reported.