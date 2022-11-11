Check Out How Shameless Plagiarism Has Become

A plagiarized version of my recent book, Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood against Islam, is being sold on Amazon.

The fake version was published on Aug. 3, 2022—one week after the release date of my official version (July 26). It appears under the author name of “Michael Johnson.” The cover of the book has both this Johnson’s name, followed by my own on it, implying that it was co-written by us.

For the record, I neither know this Johnson (if that is his real name) nor have I given him or anyone else permission to publish any part of Defenders of the West.

Johnson’s book is an outright act of plagiarism.

Moreover, it’s about half as long as the authorized version, and, based on the only (1–star) review, its contents are a travesty.

Buyers be warned. If you wish to purchase Defenders of the West on Amazon, here is the correct version. Other legitimate sellers of the authorized version appear here.

My publisher is currently in contact with Amazon about Johnson’s plagiarized version.