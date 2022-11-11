Columns

Check Out How Shameless Plagiarism Has Become

By Raymond Ibrahim 3:43 PM on November 11, 2022
AP Photo/John Locher

A plagiarized version of my recent book, Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood against Islam, is being sold on Amazon.

The fake version was published on Aug. 3, 2022—one week after the release date of my official version (July 26).  It appears under the author name of “Michael Johnson.” The cover of the book has both this Johnson’s name, followed by my own on it, implying that it was co-written by us.

For the record, I neither know this Johnson (if that is his real name) nor have I given him or anyone else permission to publish any part of Defenders of the West.

Johnson’s book is an outright act of plagiarism.

Moreover, it’s about half as long as the authorized version, and, based on the only (1–star) review, its contents are a travesty.

Buyers be warned. If you wish to purchase Defenders of the West on Amazon, here is the correct version. Other legitimate sellers of the authorized version appear here.

My publisher is currently in contact with Amazon about Johnson’s plagiarized version.

Raymond Ibrahim
Raymond Ibrahim, an expert in Islamic history and doctrine, is author of Defenders of the West: The Christian Heroes Who Stood Against Islam (2022); Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West (2018); Crucified Again: Exposing Islam’s New War on Christians (2013); and The Al Qaeda Reader (2007). He has appeared on C-SPAN, Al-Jazeera, CNN, NPR, and PBS, and been published by the New York Times SyndicateLos Angeles TimesWashington PostFinancial TimesWeekly StandardChronicle of Higher Education, and Jane’s Islamic Affairs Analyst. Formerly an Arabic linguist at the Library of Congress, Ibrahim has guest lectured at many universities, including the U.S. Army War College, briefed governmental agencies such as U.S. Strategic Command, and testified before Congress. He has been a visiting fellow/scholar at a variety of Institutes—from the Hoover Institution to the National Intelligence University—and is currently a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Judith Friedman Rosen Fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. His full biography is available here.  Follow Raymond at Twitter and Facebook. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]
Tags: CONSERVATISM
Trending
Editor's Choice