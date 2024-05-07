The Morning Briefing: The Dems' Alternative Reality Gets Weirder by the Day

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Fenwyggyn liked the occasional slice of baloney with his Pop Tarts, which made him a bit of an outcast at the monthly Boggle and Spritzers gatherings.

We're just a little under six months away from the election to end all elections. Seriously. People on both sides of the aisle swear that there won't be anymore free elections in the United States if the other guy wins. The difference in the two versions of the story is that one side is still mostly reality-based.

The Democrats have never been too fond of things like facts and the truth, but ever since they settled on Joe Biden as their nominee in 2020 they've been crafting a fictional account of, well, everything. They couldn't run the real Joe Biden, whose mouth has always been a liability. By the time that his wife forced him to run for the big prize, his mental decline had begun and they had to create a character who didn't exist to sell to the public.

That's how we ended up with the kindly grandpa who was going to bring class back to the White House or something.

As I have written on many occasions, Donald Trump is not only living rent free in the heads of the Democrats, he's building condos there and taunting them from the penthouses. Even with Biden in the White House, they've been acting like they're still bumping into him every day in the hallways.

The Dems are addicted to making things up about Trump and his supporters. Much of what we cover in my "Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week" columns is a study in psychological projection. The things that they say they fear that Trump might do in a second term are things that Biden and his Department of Justice henchmen are doing right now.

As we get closer to November and Biden gets visibly worse — here's VodkaPundit's latest on that — the storytelling is only going to become more outlandish.

The cable broadcast insane asylum known as MSNBC is where the tales grow "Jack and the Beanstalk" tall. Being an unbalanced Trump-hater is the only prerequisite for guests on the network, which is why California Congresswoman Maxine Waters got some face time last weekend. Grayson wrote about her odd appearance:

Rep. Waters claimed there are "right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with, who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack." It just gets funnier from there because Waters said these "right-wing organizations" are "planning a civil war" and that Trump is "spelling out specifically how and what they are going to do, and how he is going to get revenge, how he is going to attack his enemies." Naturally, she also mentioned something about how Trump is racist because, of course, he is, and how she was "worried that the attack is going to be on people of color."

I lived in Waters' district in the early aughts and can attest to the fact that she's always been bat you-know-what crazy. Biden and his DOJ goon squad have been going on and on about a domestic terror threat from White Trump supporters. It has yet to materialize because it's nonexistent.

Waters' attempt to act as if she has intel and insider info is laughable. The "up in the hills somewhere" part is a little too much embellishment. Given all the years that Waters has been lying for a living, one would think that she'd be better at it by now.

What really gave the story a pungent BS odor is the notion that anything or anyone on the American political Right is that organized and thinking ahead. Republicans and conservatives are far too busy perfecting the circular firing squad to organize militia training up in the hills somewhere.

The civil war stuff isn't too far off, however. It's what the Democrats want. That's just more projection there. They will kick it off, then blame the Super Secret Trump Hill People Militia.

One of the big reasons that Democratic politicians are so horrible at crafting policy in the real world is because they don't live in it. Their unhealthy obsession with Trump has pushed them so far away from reality that they probably couldn't find their way back with NASA technology and a team of Sherpa guides.

I have to get back to the hills now. We're having stir-fried racism for lunch at the encampment.



