Maxine Waters Alleges Trump Is Training Militias or Something

You have to hand it to Donald Trump.

Man is like the Kwisatz Haderach from Frank Herbert's science fiction novel "Dune" when it comes to leftists, except they are the ones alleging he can kill with a word.

In the latest case of Trump Derangement Syndrome worth laughing at, Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) went on MSNBC's "Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart" to engage in the usual hysteria about Trump being a dictator who won't respect the Constitution upon returning to the White House without a hint of irony.

Rep. Waters mentioned the already-debunked "bloodbath" comment from March, when Trump's words about auto imports got twisted into Trump calling for actual bloodshed if he lost the 2024 election. She talked about how she is looking to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and President Joe Biden's handlers "to tell us what they are going to do to protect this country against violence if he loses."

Does she mean like the Antifa rioting we saw when Trump won in 2016 or the very heavily suspicious "insurrection" of January 6 following a very suspicious victory by Biden when a bunch of grandmas and normal-looking people (not the freaks and weirdos of Antifa) strolled into the Capitol and were likely set up by implanted federal agents.

Rep. Waters claimed there are "right-wing organizations that [Trump] is connected with, who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they are going to attack."

It just gets funnier from there because Waters said these "right-wing organizations" are "planning a civil war" and that Trump is "spelling out specifically how and what they are going to do, and how he is going to get revenge, how he is going to attack his enemies."

Naturally, she also mentioned something about how Trump is racist because, of course, he is, and how she was "worried that the attack is going to be on people of color."

Do you mean the same "people of color" who are fleeing from Biden's horrifically bad record in droves?

But Capehart just sits there and lets Waters cook, even if her words are more of the same overcooked yet somehow half-baked hysteria we've heard from other leftists since Le Bad Orange Man first descended that gold elevator in 2015.

Waters' rant is funny because she insinuated that Trump is secretly training right-wing death squads up in the hills of America when we are seeing professional agitators bankrolled by Biden's biggest donors whip up stupid college kids into an antisemitic frenzy on school campuses nationwide in "support" of Palestine, which translates into support for Hamas.

That isn't projection; it's the whole movie theater -- and the concession stand offers refreshing cups of leftist tears.

November is going to be hysterical.