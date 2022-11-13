'Voter Suppression Reared Its Ugly Head' in Maricopa County, Says Arizona GOP

Five days have passed since Election Day, and we still don’t know who the newly elected governor of Arizona is. Republican candidate Kari Lake remains confident that the outstanding ballots that remain to be counted will swing her way, but the structural problems of the electoral process have been painfully exposed.

Perhaps more serious are the accusations by the Republican Party of Arizona, which says that the widespread problems with ballot machines that disproportionately affected Republican strongholds amount to voter suppression.

“Voter suppression reared its ugly head in Arizona at the hands of Maricopa County. Some wonder if it is just incompetence, while others question malfeasance. This cannot simply be accepted. It must be corrected before this election is certified. Exit polling shows that Republican voters were disproportionately disenfranchised by Maricopa County’s incompetence,” Arizona GOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward said in a statement.

“We have no idea how many voters were unable to cast a vote at all, and we’ve been told that approximately 15% of Election Day ballots are going to digital adjudication — a process by which 2 strangers determine a voter’s intent. And those 2 strangers likely share a username and password with countless other people adjudicating ballots, meaning no individual can be held accountable for bad acts.”

PJ Media reported on these problems on the morning of Election Day.

Ward even named names.

“The Republican Party of Arizona holds Steven Richer, Bill Gates, the Maricopa Election Department, and the other Supervisors absolutely responsible for making Arizona the laughingstock of America when it comes to fairly, efficiently, and transparently running our elections.”