The Morning Briefing: Election Day Is Always a Cheat Day for Democrats

I’m one of those crazies who still votes on Election Day, rather than opt for the Democrat cons of mail-in and early voting. Early voting is the devil and should die a hideous death. The only people who should vote by mail are deployed military personnel, people who are expatriated for work, and people who are too physically ill to get to the polls. Participation in either for convenience is just enabling the Democrat fraud machine.

While today is certainly one of optimism for those of us on the political right, we must always be wary of the Democrats’ well-oiled election fraud machine. I frequently tell conservatives not to despair about voter fraud to the point of not voting anymore but that doesn’t mean I don’t worry about it.

Democrats never believe that they lose elections because voters are rejecting their anti-American commie policies. Most modern Dems don’t believe they’ve lost at all since the year 2000.

Dem candidates have been pregaming their excuses for weeks already and Kevin gives a good preview of them here.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

I’ve been a bit under the weather since last Wednesday and haven’t kept up with the emails as well as I should have. Today’s Mailbag will be a quick one, but we may do an extra one this week after I’ve finally woken up. I’m sure there will be PLENTY to talk about.

We’ll start with this note from Terry:

Good Morning MR. Kruiser,

I have a couple of suggestions for names to be used that fits your always enjoyable second sentence.

Actually two from the Greeks that may apply.

Today’s Anacoluthon – strictly speaking that applies to a sentence. However, the change in the paragraph fits well.

I also like Today’s Hyperbaton. This fits well in the context of the first paragraph.

Yes I do have too much time on my hands.

I’ve had a lot of suggestions for the second sentence branding and will be sharing some of them today. I’m rather fond of “Hyperbaton” already and am definitely going to find a way to use it, if only to confuse people further.

Laura weighs in with this:

Dear Mr. Kruiser,

I think I’ve cracked the recipe of “The Second Line”: equal parts mad libs and predictive text from your phone and a generous schmear of secret sauce, not unlike the short-lived Hellmann’s Big H from the late 70s.

Am I close?

Anyway, love your daily takes and have subscribed to VIP.

Thanks for all of your efforts.

Clarifying: I don’t use predictive text from my phone for the second line (or anything, really), my brain is just not normal.

And it’s highly possible that it’s full of some sort of pickled mayonnaise.

Here’s Kevin’s suggestion:

Kruiser,

A suggestion for naming the second sentence of your Morning Briefing; “KMBThoughtblender”

Also, is your family name actually Kruiser? If so, that is incredibly cool.

My family name is actually Jeff.

